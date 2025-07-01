Best of Dayton: Acorn Construction & Remodeling wins 4 categories for working on your home

Acorn specializes in garage & workshop design builds, room additions, exterior projects, interior projects, lead abatement renovations and much more.

Prior to opening Acorn, Matt Bennett, its current president, didn’t like what he saw while working under another contractor.

“He would promise one thing to the customer and deliver something totally different, cut corners,” he said. “We basically underpromise and overdeliver almost every project we do. If you’re our customer and we tell you we’re going to do X, Y, and Z, that’s what we’re going to do. We do everything within our scope to keep the customer happy.”

With a tax return and a couple of credit cards, Bennett’s vision for Acorn Construction & Remodeling came to fruition with a two-person crew and grew into what it is today. There are six employees and numerous subcontractors the business works alongside in the Dayton area and across Ohio.

Acorn has earned both manufacturer and industry certifications. In addition, Acorn is lead-certified, safety-trained, family-owned, and involved in continuous education with vendors. It is one of the few state-licensed remodeling companies approved to work in older homes where lead paint may be present in construction materials.

When a home is damaged or destroyed — through fire, hail, or wind — Acorn strives to fight on the client’s behalf to get it back to better than it was before. The same small crew will be there from the day a project starts to the day it finishes.

“If we subcontract a project out, we don’t just go with the cheapest bid. We go with the guys we’ve used for years,” Bennett said. “I’ve had roofing crews with me for 18-plus years. We’ve been doing this for 22, so it’s a big thing.”

With Acorn Construction & Remodeling being recognized in four categories in Best of Dayton, Bennett says it must mean the business is doing something right.

“Everybody always hears about the bad: who not to use, where not to buy, where not to shop. Very seldom do you hear great things about contractors or installers,” he said. “My goal is for Acorn to be here long after I pass, keep servicing the communities, and show people that not all contractors are bad or crooked. We want to leave something behind.”

Bennett still gets out into the field everyday, though he’s adamant to say he didn’t make Acorn happen on his own.

“Without employees and subcontractors, I would be one guy in a pickup truck,” Bennett said. “Without quality customers and their reviews, there wouldn’t be an us. There’s no way we would be sitting here today.”

