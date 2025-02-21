Bockfest returning for 33rd year with 4 Bockfest Halls

From there, Bockfest-ivities will be split among four different locations that will serve as Bockfest Halls:

Moerlein Lager House

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rosedale

Events for Bockfest weekend, including the parade, are all free to attend all weekend long and each location will boast multiple locally produced bock beers. Familiar Bockfest events will be split among the four different Bockfest Halls, however.

According to organizers, Northern Row will be the home of the Precipitation Retaliation Happy Hour on Friday, Feb. 28. That event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. After that, Northern Row will also host the Beard Baron Competition at 5 p.m. March 8, as well as the Bockfest .05K Fun Run at 2 p.m. March 9 and the goat petting zoo.

Moerlein Lager House will host the Official Bockfest Brunch March 8-9. Moerlein will also tap its keg celebrating 171 years of Moerlein beer at noon March 7.

Rhinegeist will be the home of the Sausage Queen competition, which holds preliminary rounds in February and finals at 7 p.m. March 8. It will also host goat yoga with bock beer pairings on March 9.

At Rosedale, the Bockfest Street Party will be held from 3-11 p.m. March 8. The party seeks to turn 12th and Main into a bock beer block party equipped with a stage, libations, music and more. They’ll also hold the stein-holding contest at 6:30 p.m. Rosedale will also host its own goat yoga, followed by a traditional pig roast.

In addition to the festival’s activities, Special Brewing Heritage Trail Tours will also be available during Bockfest.