Book review: Jump into the second installment of this crime fiction series

One of these remote viewers, a young man designated as “Q” had been out committing bizarre ritualistic murders, killing families-the media has taken to describing him as “the Tableau Killer.” Throughout that first book he was being pursued by an FBI agent named Lukas Stark.

Early on in that first story Stark’s boss informs him that he’ll be working on the case with a man named Gilles Garnier. Stark is unhappy about this decision. Garnier is another one of “the Six” and like “Q” he is capable of remote viewing as well. Stark is skeptical about the whole thing, then he realizes Garnier can actually do this so he reluctantly goes along with the plan.

In this new book Rickstad provides us with some of this background so readers who didn’t read the first novel can experience this one as a standalone and still comprehend what is happening. I would encourage readers to consume them in order however. It would enhance your enjoyment tremendously as some details will get fleshed out.

One element relates to Stark’s background. His father has been serving a prison term. He was incarcerated for twenty years for killing his wife, Stark’s mother. His dad brought Stark along when he disposed of her remains. That’s the sort of graphic background material that enhances our comprehension of what happens in this second book.

As “Remote - the Five” picks up the story Stark is still working with Garnier. In the first book they finally apprehended “Q” then released him back into the custody of the Stargazer group because this whole thing is top secret and Stark’s boss tells him that’s what they must do. Stark was not pleased.

They have just been joined by another FBI agent, Jayla King, as they are trying to track down another one of “the Six,” a woman who is now on the loose. Early on she kidnaps a medical researcher who was involved in the creation of the Stargazer program. And “Q” is very much a part of this story, as well.

This series is categorized as crime fiction; there is a classic crime fiction trope as Stark, our cop, is having an increasingly unsettled marriage because Stark’s dad has made an unsettling appearance. It also possesses substantial elements of science fiction and even horror. There is clandestine gene splicing underway-people are being created who are not really human. This is a riveting series-I cannot wait to discover what happens next.

