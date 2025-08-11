Book Nook: People keep asking what I think about funding for public radio?

Congress voted to claw back a billion dollars in federal funding for public broadcasting. That appropriation for public broadcasting entities PBS and NPR had been previously approved. This rescission of financial support for these organizations will ripple across the spectrum of public radio stations and public TV stations. Some public radio stations in remote, underserved areas will probably collapse due to the lack of funding that would normally filter down to them through the system.
Some politicians had been pushing to slash federal funding for public broadcasting for years. They often would justify doing so by asserting public broadcasters tend to have a liberal bias. I began hosting programs on the public radio station WYSO in Yellow Springs in 1993. Since this cancellation of federal funding I am being asked what I think about it?
I can only speak for myself. In 1994 I began interviewing authors on the radio. Listeners often inquire how I decide which writers to interview? There are many aspects to this process — the main one is that I want to talk to people who might be of interest to the radio audience. I don’t care what their politics are. I only hope they are compelling, entertaining, perhaps even fun.
Of course it really helps if they like being on the radio. I have had every kind of guest. I interviewed a woman who was camped in a redwood tree in California. Her name was Julia Butterfly. She had been up there for months preventing a logging company from cutting it. I can hear you now, insisting that Ms. Butterfly sure sounds like one of those liberal tree huggers. Yes, she was. She was also living in a tree. The radio audience loved it. That’s what I look for; guests who make it difficult for listeners to tune out.
I saw a guy at the post office. He complained about a guest I had the other day; claimed he wasn’t interested in her. I asked, did you listen to the whole show? He admitted that indeed he had. He so loved hating it.
I interviewed the late Charlton Heston. That formidable actor had written a memoir. While he was known as a liberal early on, he marched in civil rights demonstrations during the 1960s, by the time I spoke to him he was a hardcore conservative best known for leading the NRA. We had a lovely chat that day.
In 2002 I spoke to Ann Coulter about her No. 1 bestseller “Slander: Liberal Lies About the American Right.” Does that sound like a book with a liberal bias? Around that same period, I had Lt. Col. Oliver North on as a guest. Do you remember the Iran-Contra affair? North was accused of channeling the profits from U.S. arms sales to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua during the Reagan administration. If you called Ollie a liberal, he would object.
Ted Nugent. When I spoke to him, he was making the transition from a guitar slinging rock star to right wing provocateur. We talked about his book “God, Guns, and Rock and Roll.” Nugent was a handful. It was a live interview. The following day his publicist called to say Nugent wanted a rematch. I declined.
Twenty-seven years ago, I had a guest on who was a real estate tycoon. Donald Trump had written “Trump: The Art of the Comeback.” Was Trump a liberal? A conservative? I’m not sure and I did not ask. For me the bottom line is creating captivating radio. That is all that matters to me. This is what I strive to accomplish on public radio’s WYSO.
Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.
About the Author