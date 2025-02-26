Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to host volcano-focused comedy show

“I think it’s actually the first planetarium I ever performed at,” said Miller. “It’s just a very fun, unique experience to do standup comedy at the Boonshoft.”

Miller’s performance will teach guests all about volcanoes using his comedic stylings, slideshows, visual aids and more.

The idea for the tour came from Miller’s time as an artist in residence at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park in 2023. He was the first comedian given the opportunity to perform at the park.

“Normally the artists and residents are like painters and Grammy nominated musicians.” said Miller. “I was like ‘I don’t know, I tell jokes, is that okay?' And they accepted me and I’m immensely grateful.”

For this residency, Miller took time to learn everything he could about volcanoes and their eruptions.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know much about volcanoes before I accepted this residency.” said Miller. “I crammed very hard for that exam.”

Miller spent a month on the Big Island, near one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kīlauea. This mountain has spent the early months of 2025 erupting on a regular basis, with 11 recorded by March.

Upon his return to the mainland, Miller began to tour his Science Show act. During this time, he was thinking of taking his residency show on the road.

“I was just working on that [volcano] material as much as I could.” said Miller. “And then the middle of last year is when I started really touring the the Volcano show and it’s been getting better and better.”

After his Boonshoft performance, Miller will travel the world with his act. He currently has shows scheduled in Seattle, Toronto, Glasgow, Geneva and more.

Miller said he wants to take his show to another famous volcano, such as the Yellowstone Caldera or Mount Fuji.

He also said anyone can enjoy his performances, regardless of educational background.

“You don’t have to know anything about science or volcanoes to enjoy the show.” said Miller. “There’s not perquisites, the jokes are very accessible, and it’s not like there’s gonna be a pop quiz at the end.”

This show is recommended for those age 18 and older.

HOW TO GO

What: Ben Miller “The Volcano Tour”

When: 7-8 p.m. April 4

Location: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery: 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton

More info: daytonnaturalhistory.org