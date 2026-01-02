Breakout in West Chester has 10 puzzling, interactive escape room games

“The Breakout games are nice to do with friends and family,” said Christa James, General Manager at Breakout West Chester. “The games are really interactive with the people in your room. They are challenging your mind and have a little physical activity. It is a lot of fun especially if you’re into puzzles.”

The games are conducted in private rooms with groups ranging in size from two people to a maximum of eight. You and your group have 60 minutes to solve the puzzle and ‘escape’ the room. Each game begins with an introduction and instructions from a staff member. Once the game begins the game room is observed on video by a staff member and the players can communicate via audio. The players can request as much help as they’d like to solve the puzzle from the staff member.

Monopoly has become the most popular game since it was recently introduced according to James. Monopoly requires the players to get out of jail.

“People enjoy the nostalgia of the board game they played as a kid with Monopoly,” James said.

The Kidnapping, both versions, are also very popular. The original Kidnapping game has players handcuffed and blindfolded in the room with a limited number of clues. You need to escape in less than an hour. The Kidnapping 2 is a similar premise, but the room is also dark, increasing the difficulty level.

“The games are a unique experience,” James said. “People are able to make the games how they want because they can have as little or as much help as they want.”

The Bomb Squad game has players attempt to diffuse a bomb before the timer goes off and the Wild West game has players start blindfolded and handcuffed attempting to navigate a series of traps and puzzles to reclaim your gold.

The West Chester location is open 7 days a week and you can make reservations online for the day and time preferred.

HOW TO GO

What: Breakout West Chester

Where: 6066 West Chester Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday

Online: breakoutgames.com