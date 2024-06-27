Buck Creek Boom highlights Springfield area Fourth of July week events

Leann Castillo, executive director of National Trail Parks and Recreation District, which runs the Buck Creek Boom, talked about the upcoming festivities.

“This is the one thing that where people could be in multiple places to view the fireworks,” she said in a Facebook Live interview with Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

The fireworks, which moved from the Clark County Fairgrounds to downtown several years ago, continue to be held on the evening before the official holiday.

“The 3rd is a great night because it’s kind of a kickoff to what is happening in the community the next day,” Castillo said.

Castillo said the fireworks show costs about $35,000, and Heck credited the sponsors who help make it happen for the public.

Several other area cities and townships will have festivals, parades or fireworks. Here is a guide to area activities:

🦅Buck Creek Boom

The Buck Creek Boom fireworks show in Springfield, will start at dark, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the Ferncliff area along the Banks of Buck Creek.

The 29th annual community fireworks show can be seen from many locations around the community. People are asked not to park in the Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center parking lot.

If the show cannot occur July 3, then July 8 is the backup date. More: https://ntprd.org/buck-creek-boom/

🦅New Carlisle

The New Carlisle event is one of the earliest, scheduled for Saturday, June 29, with sales, a hot dog social and other activities from the morning through the fireworks at dusk. Spectators are instructed to gather around Haddix Field, 434 N. Main St. New Carlisle, or enjoy the show from the city’s swimming pool. More: https://newcarlisleohio.gov/events/fireworks-celebration/

🦅Enon

Enon’s Independence Day celebration takes place on Wednesday, July 3. Enon VFW Post 8437, 5075 Enon Xenia Road, the fireworks are set to take place that evening. Festivities begin late afternoon with the arrival of the food trucks. Inside, the raffles of baskets will be held as usual. Donations to help with the cost of fireworks are always appreciated.

Following that will be Enon’s Fourth of July Parade set to start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Sponsored by the Enon - Mad River Township Fire Department, it starts at Greenon Schools, progresses through the construction area on Xenia Road, and ends at the Firehouse on Main Street. Following the parade will be a community picnic at the local firehouse.

🦅Urbana

Urbana’s fireworks are set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at dusk on Grimes Field 1636 N Main St, Urbana. Fireworks will provided by the Rotary Club of Urbana, Ohio, and its Community Members.

Earlier in the day, the Rotary will kick off its first Fireworks Festival at 11 a.m., and this will go on until the fireworks light up the sky. There will be planes, food and craft vendors, activities for the kids, and live music through the day.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. More: https://www.facebook.com/I74Grimes/posts/pfbid02zVg3B8SiHaCZRHWBh8a8eWcFxzmB2UZB9vuhwcTVPdKEV8hHLmLSQAR4c93DqGQTl

Around the region:

🦅Star Spangled Heights 2024

A parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. June 29, traveling Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike to Nebraska Avenue/Brandt Pike in Huber Heights. It is followed by multiple events including a car show, flag-raising ceremony and activities at Cloud Park where there will be food vendors, carnival rides, a petting zoo, cornhole, adult drinks and more. Music all day. City fireworks at 10 p.m. (30-minute show). Get information at hhoh.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1886.

🦅Fairborn’s Block Party and Fourth of July Parade

Slated for July 3-4 at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. This multi-day event begins at 4 p.m. July 3 with crafts, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4, running from Central Avenue to Main Street. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. July 4, with fireworks later that night. Get more information online at fairbornoh.gov/government/parks___recreation/festivals___parades.php.

🦅Yellow Springs Fourth of July

Happening at Gaunt Park, 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs. A parade starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Fireworks planned for 9:07 p.m. That afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. The parade starts at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St. More: members.yellowspringsohio.org/events/details/yellow-springs-4th-of-july-2024-1142202

🦅July 4 PiquaFest

Happening from 3-10 p.m. July 4 at Piqua Center, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be activities such as axe throwing, bike decorating, kid games, and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More: business.troyohiochamber.com/calendar/Details/piquafest-kids-event-1144257

🦅Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration

Set for 6-10:30 p.m. July 4 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parade begins at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road. The event will continue at 7 p.m. with food trucks, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. More online: beavercreekohio.gov/605/4th-of-July.

🦅Kings Island Fourth of July Celebration

Taking place July 4 at 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Special Independence Day fireworks show with lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m. More: visitkingsisland.com/events/4th-of-july-spectacular

Submit your event

Don’t see your event on the list? Email sns-local@coxinc.com to get it added.