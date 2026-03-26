Bunny Trail, Easter egg hunts, Great Ohio Toy Show and other events across Dayton region 🐰

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Let the egg hunting begin! Check out our guide to fun hunts across the Dayton region spanning multiple counties. You’ll find a handful happening this weekend and more next weekend as Easter arrives.

👪 Top Family Things to Do

Bill Blagg: Family Magic : Magician Bill Blagg promises a “unique blend of comedy, audience participation and mind-bending magic that guarantees an unforgettable adventure for all ages” Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre. Sunday’s performance is sensory inclusive.

Magician Bill Blagg promises a “unique blend of comedy, audience participation and mind-bending magic that guarantees an unforgettable adventure for all ages” Saturday and Sunday at the Victoria Theatre. Sunday’s performance is sensory inclusive. The Great Ohio Toy Show : More than 700 tables of toys are expected at the 10th anniversary of this event Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia. The collection spans vintage, antique and modern toys. The festivities include a live DJ and at least 10 food trucks.

More than 700 tables of toys are expected at the 10th anniversary of this event Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia. The collection spans vintage, antique and modern toys. The festivities include a live DJ and at least 10 food trucks. World Championship Ice Racing: “Speed, skill, chaos and pure adrenaline” are expected Saturday on the ice at Troy’s Hobart Arena. “Riders will rocket from 0–60 mph in under three seconds, carving into corners and fighting elbow-to-elbow on a track built inside a hockey rink.”

💖 Top Date Night Picks

Marlon Wayans : Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is hitting the comedy circuit with five shows this weekend at Dayton Funny Bone. He’s also the brains behind the buzzworthy “Scary Movie 6,” which will be in theaters June 5.

Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is hitting the comedy circuit with five shows this weekend at Dayton Funny Bone. He’s also the brains behind the buzzworthy “Scary Movie 6,” which will be in theaters June 5. ‘Stay Black and Die: A Worthy Offering’ : This immersive experience happening Friday and Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex is a husband-and-wife collaboration written by Lindsay Haralson with artwork by Markel Haralson. The show offers “poignant snapshots from the life of a Black woman, tracing her journey from girlhood to adulthood as she reflects on what it means to navigate a shifting sense of identity while honoring the cultural legacy that shapes her.”

This immersive experience happening Friday and Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex is a husband-and-wife collaboration written by Lindsay Haralson with artwork by Markel Haralson. The show offers “poignant snapshots from the life of a Black woman, tracing her journey from girlhood to adulthood as she reflects on what it means to navigate a shifting sense of identity while honoring the cultural legacy that shapes her.” Storm Large: Love, Lust & Rock ‘n’ Roll: A member of Pink Martini and a standout on “America’s Got Talent,” Storm Large will perform jazz, rock anthems, showstoppers and sultry originals backed by her band Le Bonheur Saturday at the Schuster Center. Selections will include songs by Cole Porter, Queen and Brandi Carlile.

😊 Top 3 for Free

Bunny Trail at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force : The fourth annual Bunny Trail happening Saturday encourages guests “to bring their own baskets as they explore the museum galleries in search of candy stations, which can be found by hunting for inflatable bunnies holding baskets of eggs throughout the museum.” Free activities include balloon twisters, a bounce house, a coloring station and a Cheryl’s Cookies station while supplies last. You can also meet the Easter Bunny!

The fourth annual Bunny Trail happening Saturday encourages guests “to bring their own baskets as they explore the museum galleries in search of candy stations, which can be found by hunting for inflatable bunnies holding baskets of eggs throughout the museum.” Free activities include balloon twisters, a bounce house, a coloring station and a Cheryl’s Cookies station while supplies last. You can also meet the Easter Bunny! EmpowHER : This celebration Saturday inside the Eichelberger Forum of the Dayton Metro Library salutes women “excelling across cultures, industries, and lived experiences, whose leadership uplifts and strengthens their communities.” Ten women will be honored including Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine, Erin Parrot, owner of Reserve On Third and AFTER 5 Boutique, and Rhea Atkins, owner of Vegan It Iz Eats. The event will also recognize the late Karen Wick-Gagnet.

: This celebration Saturday inside the Eichelberger Forum of the Dayton Metro Library salutes women “excelling across cultures, industries, and lived experiences, whose leadership uplifts and strengthens their communities.” Ten women will be honored including Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine, Erin Parrot, owner of Reserve On Third and AFTER 5 Boutique, and Rhea Atkins, owner of Vegan It Iz Eats. The event will also recognize the late Karen Wick-Gagnet. ‘Rain Man’ at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre: In celebration of America-250, Ohio Goes to the Movies and Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre presents an April 1 screening of this 1988 Academy Award-winning Best Picture starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman shot on location in Cincinnati.

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Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Vandalia Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Paws in the Park Easter Party March 21 at Helke Park.