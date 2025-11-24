Caesar Creek State Park’s Nature Center now open to public; ceremony attended by governor

“Today is an exciting day because we are opening another nature center at one of our beautiful state parks,” said Governor DeWine. “We have been emphasizing the important role our parks play in educating our children about Ohio’s wonderful outdoors, and nature centers are the perfect place that combine adventure and hands-on learning.”

As part of the renovations, the center now has a room showcasing the park’s nocturnal wildlife. This area, cloaked in darkness, features interactive exhibits and displays teaching guests about the habitat and how they can help protect it.

A new aquatic room was also added to the center, which highlights the Miami Valley’s various rivers, lakes and creeks. This area has aquatic life for guests to observe, exhibits about water quality and more.

Aside from these new additions, the center as a whole received a new look during its closure, as the walls have been decorated with photographs taken at Caesar Creek State Park. There are also live and taxidermy animals, habitat dioramas and geology exhibits.

The Nature Center’s bathrooms were also renovated to enhance guest comfort.

Caesar Creek State Park is located at 8570 E. OH 73 in Waynesville. For more information, visit caesarcreekstatepark.com.