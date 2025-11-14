Carillon Historical Park rings in 30th anniversary with expanded holiday festivities

To mark this occasion, the event will be expanded into a full preview of “A Carillon Christmas,” providing visitors a sneak peek of the festivities to be offered.

“Ringing in the Holidays has been a cherished tradition for three decades, and we’re excited to build upon its legacy,” says Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillon Historical Park. “By adding some of the favorite aspects of A Carillon Christmas, we’re creating a very special evening that brings Carillon Park’s historic structures to life with unique guest experiences.”

During the fundraiser, live carolers will roam the park grounds, singing a variety of classic holiday tunes. Guests can also check out bell wagon concerts, as performed by Alan Bowman.

Additionally, “Ringing in the Holidays” will feature a selection of special cocktails and dishes for guests to try as they look through Carillon’s museum exhibits, as well as a silent auction.

One of the highlights of event will be the “Lighting of the Park” ceremony, where Carillon will illuminate its 200-foot-tall Tree of Light. Made from thousands of bulbs hung from the famous Deeds Carillon, the “tree” will serve as the icon of "A Carillon Christmas," which runs 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.

The main attraction of the park’s holiday season, A Carillon Christmas will feature a variety of holiday activities throughout the park, which itself will be decorated with thousands of lights and holiday décor. For instance, inside the Newcom Tavern, guests will be able to write letters to Santa Claus.

Families will also get to meet St. Nick himself at Carillon’s Heritage Center, where they can sit on his lap and get a picture. However, Santa will only be in attendance through Dec. 23.

Carillon Park is home to both a miniature and full-scale railroad, which will take guests on holiday-themed adventures. Additionally, visitors can see a puppet show based on “Tailor of Gloucester,” a holiday story from 1903.

Various holiday treats will be available to purchase throughout the park, including roasted chestnuts and gingerbread cookies. The park’s gift shop will also be filled with special holiday merchandise.

The seasonal celebration doesn’t end with “A Carillon Christmas,” as the park is set to host additional events throughout the remainder of the holidays.

During the year, Carillon Park offers special “Victorian Afternoon Tea” events centered around holidays or special themes, such as Valentine’s Day or Jane Austin. The Christmas iteration of this program will be 2-4 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

This experience will immerse guests in a tale spanning multiple generations as they learn about the real-life Patterson family, including NCR founder John H. Patterson. Throughout the three-course meal, guests will be served sandwiches, desserts, breads and two varieties of loose-leaf teas.

It is recommended guests arrive 15 minutes before their experience begins. Visitors can also submit any dietary restrictions or allergies alongside their reservations. Tickets are limited.

At 3 p.m. Dec. 14, the Centerville Community Band will join the Centerville Community Chorus for the special Christmas Spectacular concert. Guests can purchase tickets for this festive performance individually, or bundled with admission for A Carillon Christmas.

Since many of these events will take place at least partially outdoors, guests are also recommended to dress accordingly for the weather.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday season at Carillon Historical Park

Where: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

When: Nov. 25-Dec. 30

More info: daytonhistory.org