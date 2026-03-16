Centerville announces free 2026 Summer Concert Series at Stubbs Park

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the concerts. A variety of food trucks and beer sales will also be available at each show.

2026 Summer Concert Series Schedule

Sunday, June 7 – Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles

This tribute band honoring the Grammy-winning legacy of The Eagles will offer you a chance to hear all their hits “remarkably replicated.”

Friday, June 12 – Turn to Stone: An ELO Tribute

Electric Light Orchestra’s biggest hits including “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line,” “Turn to Stone,” “Evil Woman,” “Do Ya” and more will be performed by this tribute band intent to capture the magic of a 1970s ELO performance with a live string section, light show and clothing.

Sunday, June 14 – The Prince Project: A Prince and the Revolution Tribute Band

The Prince Project is prepared to perform such hits as “1999,” “Purple Rain,” “Kiss” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” “With dazzling costumes, exceptional musicianship and high-energy choreography, the band authentically recreates the sights and sounds of Prince’s legendary live shows,” according to organizers.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sunday, June 21 – McGuffey Lane

For more than four decades, McGuffey Lane has been a staple of the Midwest music scene. Formed in Ohio, the band blends country, rock and Americana with heartfelt songwriting and energetic live performances.

Sunday, June 28 – Crush: The Bon Jovi Experience

Bon Jovi tribute band Crush will bring “powerful vocals, driving guitars and arena-ready production” to such Bon Jovi hits as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Sunday, July 5 – The Menus

Covering everything from rock and pop to funk and dance favorites, The Menus deliver a fun, high-energy show. This popular party band will make their return to Stubbs Park for the first time since 2021.

Friday, July 10 – Stranger and The Fries Band

This concert starts at 6 p.m. Stranger recreates the sounds of the ‘80s with a variety of classics such as “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Stranger has also opened for major national acts including Rick Springfield, Loverboy, REO Speedwagon and 38 Special among others. The Fries Band, which has performed nearly every year in Centerville, is known for three, four and five-part vocal harmonies driven by acoustic guitars with keyboard, bass and drums.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Sunday, July 12 – Turnstiles: A Tribute to Billy Joel

Turnstiles, featuring a frontman who channels Joel’s signature piano-driven energy, brings “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and more to the stage.

Sunday, July 19 – Shawn Gerard: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute

Shawn Gerard has taken his recreation of Garth Brooks’ greatest hits across the country, including a Las Vegas residency.

Friday, July 24 – Centerville Pops! Let’s Go to the Movies

Talented local musicians will perform an evening of beloved scores and popular favorites from such films as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Jurassic Park” and “Annie.”

This is a special indoor performance at Sinclair Centerville Theater, 5800 Clyo Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to the first 1,600 guests. Concessions, beer and wine will be available for purchase. There will not be any Heart of Centerville vendors at this concert.

Sunday, July 26 – Landslide: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Performing the hits of Fleetwood Mac, Landslide will recreate such hits as “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me,” “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.”

Sunday, August 2 – Genesis Retouched: A Tribute to the Phil Collins Era of Genesis

Genesis Retouched brings the glory days of Genesis’ Phil Collins era to the stage with “spot-on musicianship, pristine sound and state-of-the-art lighting” heightening such hits as “Duke,” “Invisible Touch” and “We Can’t Dance” along with select favorites from the band’s earlier catalog.

Sunday, August 9 – Live from Earth: Pat Benatar and Beyond

Named after Pat Benatar’s 1983 live album, “Live From Earth,” this band features vocalist Jill Marie Burke, who also headlines as “Pat” in the long-running famous Legends in Concert in Las Vegas. The set list includes “Heartbreaker,” “Love Is A Battlefield” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

Friday, August 14 – Twist on Taylor

Based in Southern California and Las Vegas, Twist on Taylor performs an extensive repertoire of Taylor Swift’s hits, encompassing both her country and pop music eras. Audiences can expect to hear faithful renditions of such hits as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and more.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series and Party in the Park, visit centervilleohio.gov/concerts.