Champaign County restaurant known for its pizza opens second location in Piqua

The Top Hat Pizza & More is one of six vendors inside The Social at Piqua Center.

RCS Construction and Brait Capital purchased the former Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., in 2023. They have since turned the food court into a dining and entertainment destination.

Chris and Heather Kelly opened The Top Hat Sports Grill at 11970 W. U.S. Route 36 in May 2024.

They didn’t have much experience operating a restaurant, but Chris Kelly enjoyed cooking and Heather Kelly had previously been a server.

The St. Paris restaurant is known for its pizza, burgers and wings.

At the Piqua Center, Top Hat Pizza & More will offer a limited menu.

Customers can expect all of the restaurant’s pizzas including favorites like the BBQ Pulled Pork or Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Pickle.

Other items on the menu include all of the restaurant’s appetizers such as fried banana peppers, fried ravioli and pretzel bites. Sandwiches include the house breaded pork tenderloin, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon ranch. A chicken tender basket is also available.

“We’re just excited to have another location and be back in our hometown where we both grew up and graduated from” Heather Kelly said.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

