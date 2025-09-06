Chocolate Festival to spotlight sports and sweet treats, feature ex-Reds player Chaney, news writer Tom Archdeacon

Former Cincinnati Reds player Darrel Chaney, a member of the legendary 1975 World Series team, is scheduled to participate. Channey finished his career playing with the Atlanta Braves and also served with the Braves as a television announcer. He was on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and WTBS-TV as well. He lives in Atlanta and is a motivational speaker.

“He will talk about his baseball career and his walk of faith with God,” said Bill Nance, co-manager of Faith and Friends Radio. “He has a very compelling story.”

Dayton Daily News sports writer and Dayton Region Walk of Fame member Tom Archdeacon will appear during the 10:30-11:30 a.m. broadcast. Dayton Daily News sports columnist Hal McCoy will follow during the 12-1 p.m. broadcast. Chaney will be featured on both broadcasts.

Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem will also roam the venue.

“Having a theme every year adds to the uniqueness of the event,” Nance said. “We’re still working on getting more well-known sports names perhaps a football player or one of the UD Flyers.”

This family-friendly event will feature entertainment all day as well as children’s activities, a bounce house, vendors, food and a variety of chocolate.

Previous festivals have offered brownies, cakes and fudge as well as more unique items like chocolate covered jalapenos and chocolate covered crickets.

“There is a lot of consistency with vendors,” said Melody Morris, co-manager of Faith and Friends Radio.

As a faith-based nonprofit, Faith and Friends Radio also enjoys instilling messages of faith in music as an outreach to the community. The festival has drawn upward of 7,000 people.

“Some of the music is contemporary Christian or southern gospel or bluegrass,” Morris said. “This is a great event that reaches out to the community.”

