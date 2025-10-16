Christ Child Society of Dayton expands mission to help children and elderly in need

Layettes are assembled for either boys or girls and contain both purchased and homemade items.

“While layettes are still a core part of our work with over 1500 distributed annually through local social service agencies, many other service projects support our mission of helping in need children and the elderly,” said the organization’s president,“ Marilyn McMichael said. ”Our Clothe-A-Child program distributes gift cards for school clothing to school children through Catholic Social Services, Omega Community Services and 14 schools in the community.“

She said working through other non-profit agencies and schools allows the Christ Child Society to have a broad and diverse impact on children and their families. Members volunteer hours at DECA, Erma’s House, The Glen at St. Joseph, Maria Joseph Living Center, Oak Tree Corner and St. Vincent DePaul.

One of the newer service projects is assembling basic hygiene kits to community agencies such as Daybreak for distribution to homeless teens and youth.

Here’s what it can use:

Soap

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toothbrush cap/holder

Lip balm

Hand sanitizer

Combs

Nail files

Deodorant

Handmade or store-bought items for the layettes

Donations of hygiene items or layette items can be dropped off on the third Thursday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the group’s monthly Layette Assembly at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center at 6245 Wilmington Pike in Centerville. Pickups can also be arranged.

Donations can be mailed to Christ Child Society of Dayton, PO Box 292058, Dayton, OH 45429 or see the Amazon Wish List at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2XWSBBOPKP2YO.

Other ways to help:

Support for Christ Child Society comes from donations, grants, bequests, special program fund raisers and the popular Red Wagon luncheon slated for Friday, November 7 at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering. The afternoon includes lunch, vendors, raffle baskets, and a homemade baked good and gourmet food sale. For more information or a reservation, send an email to christchildsocietyofdayton@gmail.com. Please include your name, phone number and full address.

New members are welcome. Service projects include tutoring and assisting in school activities such as holiday events at DECA, organizing bingo for elderly residents at Maria Joseph, serving meals and making and delivering sack lunches to St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter, playing Bunco and Euchre, knitting and distributing prayer shawls and assembling hygiene kits.

For more information about activities and membership or to donate, check out christchildsocietyofdayton.org

How about this?

“You never know where someone will find their inspiration to share their generosity,” writes Elaine Bonner, director of philanthropy for Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative in Xenia. She was writing to let us know that after reading a “Make a Difference” column about her organization, a reader called to say she’d been looking for a charity where she could honor her son, who passed away from an overdose.

“After touring the facility, she related that she wanted to make a donation in the amount of $10,000,” said Bonner. " You never know what story will spark interest, support a mission, and truly make a difference. We are grateful to honor her son’s memory to help other rebuild their lives.”