Christian rock band Third Day’s 30th anniversary tour coming to Nutter Center

Christian rock band Third Day will perform at the Nutter Center May 7, 2026. CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles
By
15 minutes ago
X

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum Christian rock band Third Day will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the Nutter Center in 2026.

For the first time in 11 years, the band’s original four members, Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr and Tai Anderson, will reunite. The tour will feature songs from the band’s 31 No. 1 singles across 14 albums.

“I’m so excited that we finally get the chance to play music together again on stage and give our fans what they’ve been waiting for,” Powell said in a press statement.

Founded in Atlanta, Ga. in 1991 by Powell and Lee, Third Day has sold over 10 million albums. Their accolades include four Grammys, 24 Dove Awards, an American Music Award, induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and multiple ASCAP honors, including the prestigious Vanguard Award for songwriting.

The band’s notable media appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “Nightline.” They’ve also graced the cover of Billboard Magazine, which hailed them as “one of the best rock bands, period.”

“Third Day has always been, first and foremost, a live band,” said Lee in a press statement. “The best way to celebrate 30 years is to get back together for a tour. I can’t wait to get back out on the road with these guys and put on a big show for our fans.”

Soulful, gritty Grammy-winning faith-based rock artist Zach Williams is the tour’s special guest. He’s known for hits including “Chain Breaker” and his “There Was Jesus” duet with Dolly Parton.

Tickets for the Thursday, May 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 27 at ThirdDay.com and AwakeningFoundation.com.

