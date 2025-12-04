Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift among Dayton’s top Google search trends in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Google has released its annual Year in Search trends which includes Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen among top Dayton trends.

The data reflects top trending searches. “Trending” queries are searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Here are Dayton’s top trends in 2025:

SONGS

  1. “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
  2. “Wood” — Taylor Swift
  3. “Golden” — HUNTR/X
  4. “Blue Strips” — Jessie Murph
  5. “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Alex Warren arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TICKETS

  1. Make America Slime Again Tour, NBA YoungBoy
  2. I’m the Problem Tour, Morgan Wallen
  3. “A Minecraft Movie”
  4. Universal Epic Universe
  5. Peel It Back Tour, Nine Inch Nails

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

WHAT DOES [SLANG] MEAN?

  1. 67
  2. Chopped
  3. Huzz
  4. OG
  5. Shark
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

JERSEYS

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Drake Maye
  4. Tee Higgins
  5. T. J. Watt

Here are the Year in Search trends for the U.S. in 2025:

Searches

  1. Charlie Kirk
  2. KPop Demon Hunters
  3. Labubu
  4. iPhone 17
  5. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  6. Zohran Mamdani
  7. DeepSeek
  8. Government shutdown
  9. FIFA Club World Cup
  10. Tariffs
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani seeks after his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

News

  1. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  2. Government shutdown
  3. Charlie Kirk assassination
  4. Tariffs
  5. No Kings protest
  6. Los Angeles fires
  7. New Pope chosen
  8. Epstein files
  9. U.S. Presidential Inauguration
  10. Hurricane Melissa

People

  1. Zohran Mamdani
  2. Tyler Robinson
  3. d4vd
  4. Erika Kirk
  5. Pope Leo XIV
  6. Shedeur Sanders
  7. Bonnie Blue
  8. Karoline Leavitt
  9. Andy Byron
  10. Jimmy Kimmel
Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP)

Passings

  1. Charlie Kirk
  2. Gene Hackman
  3. Ozzy Osbourne
  4. Anne Burrell
  5. Diane Keaton
  6. Michelle Trachtenberg
  7. Pope Francis
  8. Hulk Hogan
  9. Malcolm-Jamal Warner
  10. Val Kilmer

Actors

  1. Pedro Pascal
  2. Malachi Barton
  3. Walton Goggins
  4. Pamela Anderson
  5. Charlie Sheen
  6. Eric Dane
  7. Mikey Madison
  8. Aubrey Plaza
  9. Adam Sandler
  10. Justin Baldoni

Athletes

  1. Shedeur Sanders
  2. Terence Crawford
  3. Cooper Flagg
  4. Cam Skattebo
  5. Micah Parsons
  6. Jaxson Dart
  7. Sophie Cunningham
  8. Shilo Sanders
  9. Jalen Carter
  10. Justin Rose
This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from "The Last of Us." (HBO via AP)

Games

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Battlefield 6
  3. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  4. ARC Raiders
  5. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  6. Borderlands 4
  7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  8. Monster Hunter Wilds
  9. Madden NFL 26
  10. Clash Royale

Movies

  1. “KPop Demon Hunters”
  2. “Sinners”
  3. “The Minecraft Movie”
  4. “Happy Gilmore 2″
  5. “Thunderbolts”
  6. “F1″
  7. “Jurassic World Rebirth”
  8. “Final Destination Bloodlines”
  9. “Weapons”
  10. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Musicians

  1. d4vd
  2. KATSEYE
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Sombr
  5. Doechii
  6. Jonas Brothers
  7. Alex Warren
  8. Coldplay
  9. NBA YoungBoy
  10. Benson Boone
This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Mira, Rumi, Zoey in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

Songs

  1. “Wood” - Taylor Swift
  2. “DtMF” - Bad Bunny
  3. “Golden” - HUNTR/X
  4. “Fate of Ophelia” - Taylor Swift
  5. “Father Figure” - Taylor Swift
  6. Predador de perereca - MC Jhey and BLOW RECORDS
  7. “Soda Pop” - Saja Boys
  8. “Opalite” - Taylor Swift
  9. “Ordinary: - Alex Warren
  10. “Takedown” - HUNTR/X

TV Shows

  1. “The Hunting Wives”
  2. “The White Lotus”
  3. “The Pitt”
  4. “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
  5. “Squid Game”
  6. “Severance”
  7. “MobLand”
  8. “Adolescence”
  9. “Andor”
  10. “IT: Welcome To Derry”
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Sports Teams

  1. Seattle Mariners
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Indiana Pacers
  4. Toronto Blue Jays
  5. Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
  6. Los Angeles FC
  7. S.L. Benfica
  8. Club León
  9. San Diego FC
  10. Fluminense FC

Trends

  1. AI action figure
  2. AI Barbie
  3. Holy airball
  4. AI Ghostface
  5. AI Polaroid
  6. Chicken jockey
  7. Bacon avocado
  8. Anxiety dance
  9. Unfortunately, I do love
  10. Ghibli
This image released by HBO shows Jason Isaacs, left, and Parker Posey in a scene from "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO via AP)

Viral Dishes

  1. Hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl
  2. Dumpling bake
  3. Cabbage boil
  4. Iceberg lettuce salad
  5. Carrot salad
  6. Protein muffins
  7. Turkish pasta
  8. Onion ring chips
  9. Crockpot turkey breast
  10. Ditalani pasta

Explained

  1. “The Woman in the Yard”
  2. “Sinners”
  3. “Weapons”
  4. “Adolescence”
  5. “Sirens”
  6. “House of Dynamite”
  7. “Straw”
  8. “The Hunting Wives”
  9. “We Were Liars”
  10. “Wayward"

Travel Itinerary

  1. Boston
  2. Seattle
  3. Tokyo
  4. New York
  5. Prague
  6. London
  7. San Diego
  8. Acadia National Park
  9. Edinburgh
  10. Miami

Casts

  1. “KPop Demon Hunters”
  2. “The Hunting Wives”
  3. “Nonnas”
  4. “Ransom Canyon”
  5. “MobLand”
  6. “Running Point”
  7. “American Primeval”
  8. “We Were Liars”
  9. “9-1-1: Nashville”
  10. “Zero Day”
This image released by Peacock shows winning couple Amaya Espinal, left, and Bryan Arenales on the reality dating series "Love Island USA." (Ben Symons/Peacock via AP)

Reunions

  1. “Love Island”
  2. “Baddies Midwest”
  3. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”
  4. “Baddies Africa”
  5. “Love Is Blind Season 8″
  6. “Everybody Loves Raymond”
  7. “Love Is Blind Season 9″
  8. “Hamilton”
  9. “Bachelor in Paradise”
  10. “Love is Blind: UK Season 2″

Podcasts

  1. “New Heights”
  2. “The Charlie Kirk Show”
  3. “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson”
  4. “This Is Gavin Newsom”
  5. “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”
  6. “Khloé in Wonder Land”
  7. “The Severance Podcast”
  8. “The Rosary in a Year”
  9. “Unbothered”
  10. “The Bryce Crawford Podcast”

Mocktails

  1. Monocane
  2. Sunrise
  3. Lavender lemon drop
  4. Blackberry Bramble
  5. Dirty soda
  6. Caramel apple
  7. Elderflower tonic
  8. Hugo Spritz
  9. Raspberry leaf tea
  10. Postpartum
This cover image released by Parkwood/Columbia/Sony shows "Act ll: Cowboy Carter" by Beyonce. (Parkwood/Columbia/Sony via AP)

Concert Outfits

  1. Cowboy Carter
  2. KATSEYE
  3. Katy Perry
  4. Lady Gaga
  5. Benson Boone
  6. Chris Brown
  7. Kelsea Ballerini
  8. Megan Moroney
  9. Tate McRae
  10. Kesha

Why do kids say

  1. 67
  2. Sigma
  3. 41
  4. Skibidi
  5. Ohio
  6. Rizz
  7. Good boy
  8. Skibidi toilet
  9. Aura
  10. Chat

Hum to Search

  1. “Golden” - HUNTR/X
  2. “Ordinary” - Alex Warren
  3. “Anxiety” - Doechii
  4. “Love Me Not” - Ravyn Lenae
  5. “NOKIA” - Drake
  6. “30 For 30″ - SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar
  7. “All The Way” - BigXthaPlug
  8. “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” - Forrest Frank
  9. “Mystical Magical” - Benson Boone
  10. “Burning Blue” - Mariah the Scientist

Google Maps - Bookstores

  1. Powell’s City of Books
  2. Strand Book Store
  3. The Last Bookstore
  4. Kinokuniya New York
  5. Stanford University Bookstore
  6. McKay’s Nashville
  7. Beacon Hill Books & Cafe
  8. Half Price Books
  9. Elliott Bay Book Company
  10. BOOKOFF New York

Google Maps - Transit station

  1. Grand Central Terminal
  2. Penn Station
  3. Port Authority Bus Terminal
  4. Newark-Penn Station
  5. Chicago Union Station
  6. Union Station
  7. William H. Gray III 30th Street
  8. San Francisco 4th and King Street station
  9. Ogilvie Transportation Center
  10. New Haven-Union Station

Google Maps - State Parks

  1. Watkins Glen State Park
  2. Valley of Fire State Park
  3. Liberty State Park
  4. Starved Rock State Park
  5. Silver Falls State Park
  6. Letchworth State Park
  7. Blue Spring State Park
  8. Palo Duro Canyon State Park
  9. Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
  10. Crater of Diamonds State Park

Google Maps - Campground

  1. Ginnie Springs Outdoors, LLC
  2. Ocean Lakes Family Campground
  3. Mather Campground
  4. The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  5. Chalk Bluff River Resort and Park
  6. Nashville KOA Resort
  7. Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
  8. Krause Springs
  9. Big Meadows Campground
  10. Lakewood Camping Resort
Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.