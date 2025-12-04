Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift among Dayton’s top Google search trends in 2025

Google has released its annual Year in Search trends which includes Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen among top Dayton trends.
The data reflects top trending searches. “Trending” queries are searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2025 as compared to 2024.
Here are Dayton’s top trends in 2025:
SONGS
- “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
- “Wood” — Taylor Swift
- “Golden” — HUNTR/X
- “Blue Strips” — Jessie Murph
- “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA
TICKETS
- Make America Slime Again Tour, NBA YoungBoy
- I’m the Problem Tour, Morgan Wallen
- “A Minecraft Movie”
- Universal Epic Universe
- Peel It Back Tour, Nine Inch Nails
WHAT DOES [SLANG] MEAN?
- 67
- Chopped
- Huzz
- OG
- Shark
JERSEYS
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Drake Maye
- Tee Higgins
- T. J. Watt
Here are the Year in Search trends for the U.S. in 2025:
Searches
- Charlie Kirk
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Labubu
- iPhone 17
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act
- Zohran Mamdani
- DeepSeek
- Government shutdown
- FIFA Club World Cup
- Tariffs
News
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act
- Government shutdown
- Charlie Kirk assassination
- Tariffs
- No Kings protest
- Los Angeles fires
- New Pope chosen
- Epstein files
- U.S. Presidential Inauguration
- Hurricane Melissa
People
- Zohran Mamdani
- Tyler Robinson
- d4vd
- Erika Kirk
- Pope Leo XIV
- Shedeur Sanders
- Bonnie Blue
- Karoline Leavitt
- Andy Byron
- Jimmy Kimmel
Passings
- Charlie Kirk
- Gene Hackman
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Anne Burrell
- Diane Keaton
- Michelle Trachtenberg
- Pope Francis
- Hulk Hogan
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- Val Kilmer
Actors
- Pedro Pascal
- Malachi Barton
- Walton Goggins
- Pamela Anderson
- Charlie Sheen
- Eric Dane
- Mikey Madison
- Aubrey Plaza
- Adam Sandler
- Justin Baldoni
Athletes
- Shedeur Sanders
- Terence Crawford
- Cooper Flagg
- Cam Skattebo
- Micah Parsons
- Jaxson Dart
- Sophie Cunningham
- Shilo Sanders
- Jalen Carter
- Justin Rose
Games
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Battlefield 6
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- ARC Raiders
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Borderlands 4
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Madden NFL 26
- Clash Royale
Movies
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Sinners”
- “The Minecraft Movie”
- “Happy Gilmore 2″
- “Thunderbolts”
- “F1″
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “Final Destination Bloodlines”
- “Weapons”
- “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”
Musicians
- d4vd
- KATSEYE
- Bad Bunny
- Sombr
- Doechii
- Jonas Brothers
- Alex Warren
- Coldplay
- NBA YoungBoy
- Benson Boone
Songs
- “Wood” - Taylor Swift
- “DtMF” - Bad Bunny
- “Golden” - HUNTR/X
- “Fate of Ophelia” - Taylor Swift
- “Father Figure” - Taylor Swift
- Predador de perereca - MC Jhey and BLOW RECORDS
- “Soda Pop” - Saja Boys
- “Opalite” - Taylor Swift
- “Ordinary: - Alex Warren
- “Takedown” - HUNTR/X
TV Shows
- “The Hunting Wives”
- “The White Lotus”
- “The Pitt”
- “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
- “Squid Game”
- “Severance”
- “MobLand”
- “Adolescence”
- “Andor”
- “IT: Welcome To Derry”
Sports Teams
- Seattle Mariners
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Indiana Pacers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- Los Angeles FC
- S.L. Benfica
- Club León
- San Diego FC
- Fluminense FC
Trends
- AI action figure
- AI Barbie
- Holy airball
- AI Ghostface
- AI Polaroid
- Chicken jockey
- Bacon avocado
- Anxiety dance
- Unfortunately, I do love
- Ghibli
Viral Dishes
- Hot honey cottage cheese sweet potato beef bowl
- Dumpling bake
- Cabbage boil
- Iceberg lettuce salad
- Carrot salad
- Protein muffins
- Turkish pasta
- Onion ring chips
- Crockpot turkey breast
- Ditalani pasta
Explained
- “The Woman in the Yard”
- “Sinners”
- “Weapons”
- “Adolescence”
- “Sirens”
- “House of Dynamite”
- “Straw”
- “The Hunting Wives”
- “We Were Liars”
- “Wayward"
Travel Itinerary
- Boston
- Seattle
- Tokyo
- New York
- Prague
- London
- San Diego
- Acadia National Park
- Edinburgh
- Miami
Casts
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “The Hunting Wives”
- “Nonnas”
- “Ransom Canyon”
- “MobLand”
- “Running Point”
- “American Primeval”
- “We Were Liars”
- “9-1-1: Nashville”
- “Zero Day”
Reunions
- “Love Island”
- “Baddies Midwest”
- “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”
- “Baddies Africa”
- “Love Is Blind Season 8″
- “Everybody Loves Raymond”
- “Love Is Blind Season 9″
- “Hamilton”
- “Bachelor in Paradise”
- “Love is Blind: UK Season 2″
Podcasts
- “New Heights”
- “The Charlie Kirk Show”
- “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson”
- “This Is Gavin Newsom”
- “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”
- “Khloé in Wonder Land”
- “The Severance Podcast”
- “The Rosary in a Year”
- “Unbothered”
- “The Bryce Crawford Podcast”
Mocktails
- Monocane
- Sunrise
- Lavender lemon drop
- Blackberry Bramble
- Dirty soda
- Caramel apple
- Elderflower tonic
- Hugo Spritz
- Raspberry leaf tea
- Postpartum
Concert Outfits
- Cowboy Carter
- KATSEYE
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Benson Boone
- Chris Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Megan Moroney
- Tate McRae
- Kesha
Why do kids say
- 67
- Sigma
- 41
- Skibidi
- Ohio
- Rizz
- Good boy
- Skibidi toilet
- Aura
- Chat
Hum to Search
- “Golden” - HUNTR/X
- “Ordinary” - Alex Warren
- “Anxiety” - Doechii
- “Love Me Not” - Ravyn Lenae
- “NOKIA” - Drake
- “30 For 30″ - SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar
- “All The Way” - BigXthaPlug
- “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” - Forrest Frank
- “Mystical Magical” - Benson Boone
- “Burning Blue” - Mariah the Scientist
Google Maps - Bookstores
- Powell’s City of Books
- Strand Book Store
- The Last Bookstore
- Kinokuniya New York
- Stanford University Bookstore
- McKay’s Nashville
- Beacon Hill Books & Cafe
- Half Price Books
- Elliott Bay Book Company
- BOOKOFF New York
Google Maps - Transit station
- Grand Central Terminal
- Penn Station
- Port Authority Bus Terminal
- Newark-Penn Station
- Chicago Union Station
- Union Station
- William H. Gray III 30th Street
- San Francisco 4th and King Street station
- Ogilvie Transportation Center
- New Haven-Union Station
Google Maps - State Parks
- Watkins Glen State Park
- Valley of Fire State Park
- Liberty State Park
- Starved Rock State Park
- Silver Falls State Park
- Letchworth State Park
- Blue Spring State Park
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park
- Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
- Crater of Diamonds State Park
Google Maps - Campground
- Ginnie Springs Outdoors, LLC
- Ocean Lakes Family Campground
- Mather Campground
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Chalk Bluff River Resort and Park
- Nashville KOA Resort
- Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
- Krause Springs
- Big Meadows Campground
- Lakewood Camping Resort
