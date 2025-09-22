Breaking: ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and his show will return Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds offer $8 tickets to #PackGABP this week

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) bump shoulders after defeating the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) bump shoulders after defeating the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
The Cincinnati Reds are offering ticket deals to spur fans to Great American Ball Park as the baseball team aims to clinch a playoffs spot.

Tickets for $8 are available for the final three home games this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In an email, the Reds promoted #PackGABP as it seeks to get folks to the stadium to root on the team.

Game times are 6:40 p.m. Tues., Sept. 23, 6:40 p.m. Wed., Sept. 24 and 12:40 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 25.

ExploreMcCoy: Reds move into third NL Wild Card spot with 4-game sweep of Cubs

The Budweiser 3-2-1 concession offer that’s usually only on Tuesdays has been extended for the whole series. That includes $3 12-ounce cans of select beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups.

Thursday’s game is also a “Business Day Game,” which means fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits.

The Cincinnati Reds have scrambled from the depths to the top of the National League’s third wild card standings: The team is alive and kicking like the Wild Horse of the Osage. With another 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in GABP and a loss by the New York Mets, the Reds and Mets are in a dead heat for that third position.

The team recently completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates lost five in a row before winning their last two over the Athletics, Sunday by 11-0.

Writer Hal McCoy contributed to this report.

