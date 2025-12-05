Comic book about Vice President JD Vance is part of biographical series

According to the book’s description, the biography traces Vance’s “rise from a troubled Ohio upbringing, chronicled in ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ to his transformation into a political firebrand on the national stage.”

“With immersive storytelling and verified dialogue, witness the moments that shaped his identity: Marine service, Ivy League law, memoir stardom and his alliance with Donald Trump,” the description noted. “Was it evolution or ambition? Reinvention or betrayal?”

For the past 15, TidalWave Productions has distributed the series, offering a look at influential politicians who have shaped America through storytelling and artwork.

“J.D. Vance’s journey is as polarizing as it is unlikely,” the company stated in a press release.

The comic book is written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Diego Magno with a cover by Pablo Martinena. Each 22-page issue will be available in print and digital formats across multiple platforms, including Amazon.

“Writing about politics, something I’ve done for over a decade, is always a challenge. However, TidalWave focuses on the person behind the politician,” said Frizell in a press statement. “This approach allows me as a writer to live in the middle to present a fuller portrait and exploration of the subject.”

The “Political Power” series serves as a pop-culture companion to TidalWave’s “Female Force,” “Tribute,” “Orbit” and “Fame” series. The biographical comic books have been featured on CNN, Politico, Roll Call, NBC’s “Today,” Fox News Channel and People magazine.

For more information about the company or “Political Power: J.D. Vance,” visit tidalwavecomics.com .