Common misconceptions about diet and exercise

The carb myth: We’ve heard over and over again that weight gain is due to consuming carbohydrates. This blanket statement leaves out very important information, resulting in numerous try and fail in efforts to lose unwanted pounds.

Fact: Carbohydrates are critical for energy, as an example, marathoners know to carb-load before a race. This is because carbs are readily available for use, meaning that these calories can be burned quickly.

Protein and fats on the other hand, are more likely to be stored as body fat, especially if carbs are limited, as we will simply overeat foods from those sources. The truth is, eating more calories than we burn causes weight gain, regardless of the source.

Rather than fearing carbohydrates, focus on the quality of your diet. Think health rather than weight. High carbohydrate low-calorie healthy choices include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and unprocessed foods, to name a few.

In fact, the leanest people on earth consume these high carb foods on a regular basis. In addition to helping manage weight, carbohydrates contain important fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and help to keep blood sugar steady.

Weight gain is inevitable as we age: Although the metabolism can slow as much as 5% per decade after age 40, much of this is due to us being less active which in turn leads to loss of muscle and bone over time.

The less muscle and bone we have, the fewer calories our bodies need to maintain these tissues. Unfortunately we rarely hear that we should adjust our calories downward to compensate for this tissue loss, and to offset that we are often less active than we used to be.

It’s been shown that the more time spent sitting, the more likely we are to eat. This double whammy of less energy expended and more food consumed is the main culprit behind the increase in body fat, especially around the waistline.

Excess abdominal fat predisposes people to higher incidences of Type 2 diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

To rev up the metabolism and re-stimulate bone and muscle growth, engage in resistance (strength) training on a regular basis, at minimum, two to three times a week. Walking on a daily basis is also an excellent means of staying heart healthy in addition to strength training. Choose exercises that work all of the major muscle groups, which include the legs, back, chest, shoulder, biceps and triceps.

Increasing your strength lessens your risk of injuries, makes everyday tasks easier to manage, and goes a long way toward helping to maintaining a healthy weight.

Working out is a great way to reduce stress, stay healthy, lean and toned, but any activity burns calories, so for long term success, my advice is to find things that you enjoy, which will keep you motivated.

As for diet, again, place emphasis on how nutritious your meals are, feed yourself just as you would those you care about. The degree to which exercise and dietary choices affect our health is immeasurable, and well worth the effort.