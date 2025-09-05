Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Historical Park showcases antique, classic cars and motorcycles next weekend

You can expect to see everything from early 1900s automobiles to ‘50s and ‘60s classics, along with an array of vintage motorcycles, on the grounds of the 65-acre historical park. All entries are judged in multiple classes and compete for coveted special awards.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“While the theme changes year-to-year, nationally-recognized automotive artists, hand-built model cars, and other auto-themed attractions are standard for this acclaimed event,” noted the Carillon Park website.

This year, Chrysler’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated. Founded in 1925 from the remnants of the Maxwell Motor Co. — which once operated plants in Dayton —Chrysler has grown into an American automotive icon. In addition, the 150th birthday of Ferdinand Porsche will also be acknowledged with a showcase of his namesake vehicles.

The festivities kick off Saturday, Sept. 13 with the Diamond Jubilee Preview Party — a nod to the Park’s 75th anniversary — featuring a sneak peek at select vehicles, music, food, beverages, a silent auction, an automotive art pavilion, and more.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Concours d’Elegance When: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14; Preview Party: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 ﻿Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton Cost: $20 per adult (in advance), $25 per adult (at the door) and $10 per child (3–17). Free to Dayton History members and children 2 and under. Free parking as well. More info: daytonconcours.com