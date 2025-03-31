Breaking: Auction winner of former YWCA property faces indictments in Franklin County

Country artist Jordan Davis to perform at Nutter Center

Jordan Davis performs during Amazon Music Presents Country Heat at Country Radio Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. He'll bring his "Ain't Enough Road Tour" to the Nutter Center in October. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Jordan Davis performs during Amazon Music Presents Country Heat at Country Radio Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. He'll bring his "Ain't Enough Road Tour" to the Nutter Center in October. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Lifestyles
By
59 minutes ago
X

Multi-platinum award-winning country artist Jordan Davis will bring his “Ain’t Enough Road Tour” to the Nutter Center Thursday, Oct. 16.

Davis recently released his new single, “Bar None,” off of his next album expected this year. “Bar None” follows his latest No. 1 single, “I Ain’t Sayin,‘” which earned 8 weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. and marked both Davis’ first single off of the new album and his No. 1 off his new album both in the U.S. and U.K.

The new album is the follow up to Jordan’s platinum-selling breakthrough album “Bluebird Days,” which notably produced four consecutive No. 1 singles (“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know”).

ExploreDayton Karaoke Idol competition is back, and the focus is on who can really sing

Davis announced the tour in a video featuring cameos by sports legends Peyton Manning and Jim Nantz and his fellow tour mates.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason will also join Davis on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 2 with various presales. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 4 at JordanDavisOfficial.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton Karaoke Idol competition is back, and the focus is on who can...
2
Intriguing objects from Freemasons and Odd Fellows on display at Taft...
3
Popular Chase credit card unveils limited-time bonus offer
4
Morel mushrooms, nature’s spring morsels, drive locals crazy
5
GEM CITY FAMILY: Birdwatching with children

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.