Country artist Jordan Davis to perform at Nutter Center

Multi-platinum award-winning country artist Jordan Davis will bring his “Ain’t Enough Road Tour” to the Nutter Center Thursday, Oct. 16.
Davis recently released his new single, “Bar None,” off of his next album expected this year. “Bar None” follows his latest No. 1 single, “I Ain’t Sayin,‘” which earned 8 weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. and marked both Davis’ first single off of the new album and his No. 1 off his new album both in the U.S. and U.K.
The new album is the follow up to Jordan’s platinum-selling breakthrough album “Bluebird Days,” which notably produced four consecutive No. 1 singles (“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know”).
Davis announced the tour in a video featuring cameos by sports legends Peyton Manning and Jim Nantz and his fellow tour mates.
Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason will also join Davis on the tour.
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 2 with various presales. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 4 at JordanDavisOfficial.com.
About the Author