Country artist Jordan Davis to perform at Nutter Center

The new album is the follow up to Jordan’s platinum-selling breakthrough album “Bluebird Days,” which notably produced four consecutive No. 1 singles (“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know”).

Davis announced the tour in a video featuring cameos by sports legends Peyton Manning and Jim Nantz and his fellow tour mates.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason will also join Davis on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 2 with various presales. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 4 at JordanDavisOfficial.com.