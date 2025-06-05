Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp returns to Yellow Springs, tickets on sale Friday

Tickets for the 2025 lineup at Wirrig Pavilion go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Ticketmaster.com.

Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp, featuring Chappelle and Friends, debuted during the pandemic and has become a summer tradition for conversation and comedy.

This series is a cell-phone free event as well. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.