Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp returns to Yellow Springs, tickets on sale Friday

Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp comedy series is heading back to Yellow Springs for its fifth year of laughs.
The show dates are: July 2, 3 and 5; August 14, 15 and 16; and August 21, 22 and 23.
Tickets for the 2025 lineup at Wirrig Pavilion go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, June 6 at Ticketmaster.com.
Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp, featuring Chappelle and Friends, debuted during the pandemic and has become a summer tradition for conversation and comedy.
This series is a cell-phone free event as well. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.
