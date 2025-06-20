Breaking: Kroger plans to close 60 stores

Day Air Ballpark hosts Donatos Movie Night this summer featuring ‘Moana 2′

Credit: AP

33 minutes ago
Day Air Ballpark will host Donatos Movie Night with a feature presentation of “Moana 2″ Friday, Aug. 1.

The 2024 Disney animated film in which Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles from the 2016 Oscar-nominated original will be shown on the ballpark’s 2,000-square-foot HD video board.

Families are invited to come before the movie to hang out with Heater and Gem, enjoy kids games and activities, enter a raffle for Dayton Dragons, Donatos and “Moana” prizes. There will also be ballpark food and Donatos pizza available for purchase.

The gates for the event open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Families are also encouraged to bring a blanket and find a spot in the outfield grass to enjoy the experience.

For tickets, you must order a pizza from a participating Dayton-area Donatos location between July 1 and Aug. 1 (delivery or carry-out) to receive a box-top form to claim up to five free tickets. The box-top form will have a space to fill out your information. Once complete, email or drop off the form to the Dayton Dragons. It will also include instructions on how to request your tickets online. This offer is only valid from July 1 through Aug. 1.

You may also purchase a Donatos pizza at Day Air Ballpark when you attend Dayton Dragons games between June 17 and July 27 to receive a box-top form to claim up to five free tickets.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/movienight. Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.

