‘Dayton Around the World’ exhibit on display in historic downtown courthouse through Thursday

Following private tours during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session, the special historical exhibit “Dayton Around the World” is now open to the public at the Old Montgomery County Courthouse in downtown Dayton through Thursday.

In addition to stories that celebrate Dayton’s legacy including the Wright Brothers’ groundbreaking aviation innovations and the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, the exhibit features a variety of geologic and fossil specimens discovered in the Miami Valley courtesy of the Dayton Society of Natural History.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery contributions notably include a dire wolf skeleton and a replica of a juvenile mastodon skull found at Carter Bog in Darke County.

“I think it will be fascinating for people all over the world to come here and see the small piece of our collection so they can learn more about how the natural history of Dayton formed over the past 10,000 to 20,000 years,” said Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History.

The full Boonshoft collection houses 1.8 million objects but Tomme was pleased with the dozens of selections chosen for the exhibit by Boonshoft Curator Jill Krieg Stover.

“She chose things that would be visually appealing and interesting for people to see and really relate with,” Tomme said. “I think it came together nicely and it gives (people) a taste of the (museum). Come to the museum to see more.”

The exhibit also includes historical materials from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and select artifacts on loan from the Truman and Clinton Presidential Libraries.

The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courthouse, 21 N. Main St. The courthouse’s first floor will be open for tours and equipped with public restrooms for visitors.

