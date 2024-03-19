Dayton Art Institute offering free admission Thursday

BreakingNews
Credit: Jim Noelker

The Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission Thursday, March 21 in recognition of its first Art for All Day.

On Art for All Days, the museum will offer free general admission to its collection galleries as well as the Special and Focus ExhibitionsThe Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma,” “James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting,” and “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art.”

ExploreSinclair presents local premiere of musical ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ a TikTok sensation

The museum, located at 456 Belmonte Park N, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Throughout 2024, DAI will offer two additional Art for All Days. On Sunday, June 30 and Friday, November 15, guests will receive free admission.

For more information visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

You can also connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos and exclusive offers.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

