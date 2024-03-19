Dayton Art Institute offering free admission Thursday

The Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission Thursday, March 21 in recognition of its first Art for All Day.
On Art for All Days, the museum will offer free general admission to its collection galleries as well as the Special and Focus Exhibitions “The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma,” “James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting,” and “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art.”
The museum, located at 456 Belmonte Park N, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Throughout 2024, DAI will offer two additional Art for All Days. On Sunday, June 30 and Friday, November 15, guests will receive free admission.
For more information visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).
You can also connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos and exclusive offers.
