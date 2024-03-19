Dayton Art Institute offering free admission Thursday

The museum, located at 456 Belmonte Park N, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Throughout 2024, DAI will offer two additional Art for All Days. On Sunday, June 30 and Friday, November 15, guests will receive free admission.

For more information visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

You can also connect with the Dayton Art Institute on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest for additional information, behind-the-scenes photos and videos and exclusive offers.