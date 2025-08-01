Dayton Art Institute reveals 2025 Oktoberfest details

“Oktoberfest isn’t just a beloved Dayton tradition, it’s the Dayton Art Institute’s largest fundraiser,” said DAI Director and President Michael R. Roediger, in a press release. “This weekend of art, celebration and community directly supports the museum’s mission and helps keep our doors open year-round. Every ticket, every pint and every pretzel help ensure that the world-class art housed in the DAI remains accessible to all in our community for decades to come. Whether you’re a first-timer or a longtime attendee, your support truly makes a difference.”

Guests may purchase a weekend pass, allowing them to attend the festival on both Saturday and Sunday at a discounted advance price of $20 or $25 at the gate. Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest (Saturday/Sunday) are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors (60+) and youth (ages 7–18). Tickets purchased at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Children 6 and under are free. Advance general admission tickets may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest or at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours beginning Aug. 6. There are no refunds or exchanges.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Highlights of the festival include:

LEDERHOSEN LUNCH

This tradition offers guests the only opportunity for free admission all weekend. Grab your spot near the main beer truck and be among the first to raise a glass of Oktoberfest brew. A selection of German food is available for purchase, including bratwurst, mettwurst, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads, homemade noodles and more. The Lederhosen Lunch will feature live accordion music by Charlie Campbell. During Lederhosen Lunch, guests may also buy event tickets as well as Oktoberfest mugs and T-shirts.

PREVIEW PARTY

Presented by PNC, this exclusive, ticketed event includes complimentary draft beer, wine and soft drinks, as well as live entertainment by Mojoflo and Schnickelfritz.

Advance tickets for the Preview Party are $55 for members or $75 for non-members and may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest beginning Aug. 6. All tickets purchased online after 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 or at the gate are $95. All guests must be 21 and have a valid ID to attend the Preview Party. Individuals under 21 are not permitted at Preview Party, including children and infants with adults. There are no refunds or exchanges.

OKTOBERFEST

The main celebration is held Saturday and Sunday and includes a wide variety of delicious foods, more than 50 different craft and international beers, a selection of domestic and international wines, a cocktail trailer, live music, family activities and nearly 50 artisans. Visitors can relax in the fully covered main stage and food court areas, as well as a TV tent with four big-screen TVs for all the weekend sports action. Live music will be featured on two stages throughout the festival. The ACCO Brands FamilyFest takes place from noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoon, offering free art activities for the whole family.

Also, special happy hour prices will be offered from 4–6 p.m. Sunday. All draft beer and wine will be $6, and bottles of wine will be available for $18. Boozy Bodega beverages are excluded from happy hour prices.

STEINHOLDING COMPETITION

Back by popular demand for a second year, Oktoberfest will serve as an official U.S. Steinholding Association state championship qualifying event. Steinholding is a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm parallel to the ground. You hold as long as you can and the last person holding with good form is the winner. The competition features men’s and women’s categories and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Food Court Stage. There is a $10 registration fee and a valid Oktoberfest admission ticket required to compete. Registration opens Aug. 6 and will be available at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

COMMEMORATIVE POSTER

For the first time in more than 30 years, Oktoberfest will offer a custom commemorative poster for sale at the Mugs & Tees booth. Local artist Sam Trimble was selected in a competitive jury process to design this year’s poster, and will be present at the festival to autograph poster purchases.

“I grew up just north of Dayton, where the Dayton Art Institute played a major role in shaping my love for art and design, a passion that ultimately led me to my career,” Trimble said in a press statement. “Oktoberfest also holds a special place in my heart. As a child, my grandma would take me every year, always full of love for our German heritage. I now live in North Dayton, in the same home my great-grandfather moved into after immigrating from Germany during wartime. German culture has always been cherished and passed down through my family. My grandma sadly passed away last year, but when I saw this opportunity, I felt deeply inspired to create something beautiful–something she would have been proud of.”

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Main Stage offers a wide range of rock, pop and more on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Food Tent Stage provides traditional German music on Saturday and Sunday. Live music will be provided by Charlie Campbell, Chasing Dreams, Dave’d and Confused, Ithika, KC & The Moonlighters, Ken Taylor & His Six Fat Sausage Polka Band, Mary’s Turbo Accordion Express, Mojoflo, Party Punch, Schnickelfritz and Spungewurthy. For a full entertainment schedule, visit daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.

PARKING AND SHUTTLES

There will be free shuttle service, including shuttles for the Preview Party. Follow the Oktoberfest signs and park for free at the University of Dayton U1 parking lot on River Park Drive, between Patterson Blvd. and Main St., east of the University of Dayton Marriott, and take the free shuttles directly to and from both the Preview Party and Oktoberfest.

In addition, Greater Dayton RTA will provide free shuttles from downtown Dayton to the festival during the Lederhosen Lunch from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday as well as 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. There are no RTA shuttles during Preview Party.

The longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in southwest Ohio, the DAI Oktoberfest will be led by Chairs Shawnee and Steve Breitenstein and co-Chairs Briana Snyder and Max Spang.

“Nothing says fall in Dayton like Oktoberfest at the DAI — cold beer, good friends, live music and a whole lot of support for one of our city’s most treasured institutions," Shawnee said. “It is a beautiful reflection of what makes Dayton special — community, culture, creativity and connection. It’s a time to come together and support the museum that belongs to all of us."

Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the DAI Oktoberfest. Each year, the festival sees an average of 25,000 guests.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4278.