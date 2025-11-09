Dayton Art Institute unveils Art Nouveau masterpieces in ‘Triumph of Nature’ exhibition

Visitors will also learn about the influence Japanese art, especially Japanese printmaking, had on art in America and Europe. Japanese art provided a new aesthetic that routinely emphasized natural motifs.

“The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art,” will be on display through Jan. 11.

We asked head curator Jerry Smith what visitors can expect to see.

QUESTION: What is Art Nouveau?

Answer: Art Nouveau, which is French for “New Art,” was an art movement in America and Europe that lasted from about 1880 to the 1910s. It is primarily found in the applied arts, in decorative items like vases, clocks and silver work, as well as in furniture and printmaking. As a style, it’s recognized for rich and sensuous designs, delicate patterns and shapes found in and informed by nature, with lots of curvilinear lines and whiplash curves.

Q: So it was a short-lived movement?

A: Just a couple of decades, from the 1880s to World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918. The work was finely crafted and prices far exceeded what most people could afford, so it was admired but we can’t even say it was ever truly popular. And by the wars end, furnishings and decorative objects featuring soft, flowing lines, fussy attention to minute details in praise of nature suddenly seemed awkward and out of place when juxtaposed against the devastation of war.

Art Nouveau was quickly replaced by the industrial and geometric-inspired style of hard-edged designs known as Art Deco. To see that progress, a few examples of Art Deco are included at the end of the exhibition.

Q: Other than the Mucha print exhibit, what other Art Nouveau exhibitions have been at the DAI in recent years?

A: We had “Maker and Muse: Women and Early 20th-Century Jewelry” in 2019–2020. Most recently, in 2023–2024, we featured “Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris,” that showed how the Post Impressionist artist was also associated with Art Nouveau through his cabaret posters.

Q: Why do people love those exhibitions?

A: The turn of the 20th century was a transformative period in the arts, from Impressionism to Modernism to Art Deco and beyond, and that period remains extremely popular with art lovers.

Q: How did you hear about the exhibition?

A: This is a traveling exhibition put together by the non-profit exhibitions organization International Art & Artists. We have worked with them on other shows and because of that relationship, we were one of the first museums they spoke to when they were in the early planning stages. We signed the contract in 2021. The only thing we really insisted on was to be the exclusive venue in Ohio, which we are.

Q: Is the artwork from one collector?

A: The works themselves are part of the collection of the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, Virginia. All but a few of the items on view were originally collected by a single individual, Walter Chrysler, Jr., son of the Chrysler auto-maker. He was collecting Art Nouveau in the 1960s, when Pop Art and Minimalism were in vogue, and fussy and beautiful glass and furniture items were considered outdated and old fashioned. This means he was buying when the work wasn’t really popular and was relatively affordable. He was buying entire collections at times and amassed a great body of work, which he ultimately gifted to the museum bearing his family name. Q: Were these items ever used? A: Many of the works would have been used, although I suspect many of the glass and porcelain vases are so delicate and precious that they would have been used more for display than actually holding flowers. However, large furniture items, even with their amazing inlay designs and patterns, would likely have been used as intended.

Credit: Ed Pollard

Q: What are two of your favorite items? A: Always a difficult question, because there are so many extraordinary things. However, one vase that stands out to me is a small one that many might overlook. It is a blown glass with cameo glass decoration “Waterlily Vase, 1900. “ Made by the Sèvres Porcelain Manufacturer, it is unusual because the opening is long and narrow, a rectangular shape that might hold a row of flowers. I also like a large, silver ”Martelé Centerpiece" by the Gorham Manufacturing Company, with different levels to hold delicate pastries, perhaps, or petite finger sandwiches, and maybe punch in the top portion. It is large and bold, a true statement piece that would not be practical in the average home. "Martelé “means hammered, so it is a hammered silver work. Q: Can you pick a few more items of special interest? A: The blown glass Tiffany furnaces with swirling design and long, narrow neck is a fabulous example of Tiffany glass. Others:

A color lithograph by Alphonse Mucha entitled “Ivy,” epitomizes Art Nouveau printmaking. The ivy vine within a woman’s hair and the exacting, natural designs that make-up the border, are quintessential Art Nouveau.

A fruitwood and marble Buffet by Louis Majorelle is rich in detail and combines different woods, inlay wood designs along with metal plant motifs on the buffet is exquisite.

There’s a large silver trophy by Tiffany & Company given for yachting that is so big and over-the-top, I just love it. It features Tritons blasting horns among gusting winds as they emerge from crashing waves. This is far from your typical sporting award.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art”

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday Admission: $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger). Admission is free for museum members More online: daytonartinstitute.org RELATED PROGRAMMING