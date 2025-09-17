Dayton arts: ‘Saving Cinderella’ heads to NYC, Levitt’s secret concerts return, Holiday Festival Parade seeks participants

Christine K. Duncan’s new musical “Saving Cinderella,” a contemporary reimagining of the classic fairytale presented May 30-June 1 in partnership with Springboro Community Theatre, will receive an industry reading Oct. 10 in New York City.

Harmony Harris (“Boop!”) leads the production as executive producer, with direction by Grammy and Emmy-winning actress Kristolyn Lloyd (“Dear Evan Hansen”). The creative team includes artists behind such hit musicals as “Wicked” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Set in the aftermath of the happily ever after, “Saving Cinderella” begins where the traditional story ends — just after the wedding.

“When Cinderella is thrust from poverty into privilege, she quickly discovers that palace life is less magical and more isolating than she ever imagined,” according to press notes. “As she navigates the rigid confines of wealth and politics, she is forced to confront the cost of conformity — and the power of her own voice. Infused with a bold, genre-blurring score, the musical asks: What happens when the glass slipper shatters?"

“So much lived reality is packaged in this fairytale,” Duncan said in a press statement. “It reflects the truth of people meeting across societal divides — each bringing all that they are to that journey: beautiful and the dysfunctional. Developing this piece with such a collaborative and visionary creative team has been a dream. Their commitment to storytelling, nuance and honesty has elevated every step of this process.”

The Springboro production — directed by Duncan with music direction by Jarrod Davis Jr. and choreography by Kiersten Farmer — featured principals Trinity Rice (Cinderella), Nathaniel Phillips (The Prince), Roniece Hutchins (Fairy Godmother), Jorge Melo (Lord Andrew/Cinderella’s Father), Devlan Taylor (Lord Polaron/Parson) and Ainsley Smith (Marquis Toady) among others. “Find Your Way Home,” beautifully sung by Rice and Hutchins in Act 2, was a standout of Duncan’s score in particular.

Levitt UpClose tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for Levitt Pavilion’s UpClose concert series, a secret concert series taking place throughout the colder months. The first concert will happen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The Levitt UpClose concert series, presented by CareSource, is a monthly ticketed series from October to March supporting the mission of Levitt Pavilion.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO SCOTTYDFOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO SCOTTYDFOTO

“When audiences buy tickets, they are told the zip code of the venue and a bit about what to expect,” organizers said in a press release. “Audiences find out the exact venue the day before the concert and discover the artists as they take the stage. Each concert features three artists from a variety of genres, allowing audiences to find something new to love!”

Past venues have included the Engineers Club, Joui Wine, ThinkTV, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and The NEON. Ticket proceeds support free summer concerts at Levitt Pavilion as well as programming outside the summer season.

Tickets are available at LevittDayton.org.

FiberShow ’25 in Springboro

The city of Springboro’s Performing Arts Center Gallery presents “FiberShow ‘25″ through Sept. 26 at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way.

The fifth incarnation of the show is themed “Individuality” and showcases various artistic uses of fibers, including non-traditional quilts, cyanotypes, vessels, slow-hand work and mixed media.

Artists include Charmaine Boggs, Cynthia Catlin, Leesa Haapapuro, Robin Hartmann, Jacquise Jackson, Cathy Jeffers, Karen Muehlenhard, Rosemary Nick and Carole Staples.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some extended hours on evenings and weekends. Call 937-748-5774 for more information.

Actress seen in Human Race Theatre production wins playwrighting competition

Dinithi Fernando, who co-starred in the Human Race Theatre Company’s outstanding 2024 local premiere of “Peerless,” is the winner of the seventh annual PLAY/write: The Jackie Demaline Regional Collegiate Playwriting Competition.

Fernando’s winning play “Be Patient, My Little Grasshopper,” will receive a full-length professional reading at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati. The play is a dramedy that explores first relationships, identity and how Sri Lankan culture wrestles with trauma.

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

Fernando, who will receive a $2,500 juried cash award, is an acting student at University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). In addition to portraying M in the aforementioned “Peerless,” her credits include Mamillius in “The Winter’s Tale” at CCM, and writing and acting in this past year’s Transmigration Festival at CCM.

She is also working towards creating more representation in the industry, raising awareness about different social issues, and telling stories about her culture.

“Dinithi hopes ‘Be Patient, My Little Grasshopper’ can raise awareness about stalking, assault, and how Sri Lankan culture deals with trauma,” noted Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati in a press release.

The playwrighting competition commemorates the life and work of writer, critic and theater enthusiast Jackie Demaline. A passionate arts advocate, Demaline served as an important catalyst for change in the theater community and was an entertainment writer and editor for numerous publications.

Participants wanted for Dayton Holiday Festival Parade

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is inviting local organizations, bands, dancers, costumed characters, community partners, and more to join the 53rd annual Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination Parade.

The parade will begin immediately following the Grande Illumination tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Applications to participate in the parade can be found here and on the Dayton Holiday Festival webpage. All submissions should be received by Sept. 29. If selected, participants will be contacted by email by Oct. 6. On the day of the event, all confirmed parade participants will follow a designated parade route through downtown Dayton while illuminated by more than 100,000 lights.

Started by Mrs. Virginia Kettering in 1972, the Dayton Holiday Festival was created so that all children could enjoy the holiday season regardless of their economic means, and the festival’s mission continues today with free attractions for the community. Activities are planned from the Dayton Holiday Festival kickoff on Nov. 28 through the end of December.