Dayton Contemporary Dance Company reveals 57th season

“I want DCDC to take its platform in our space, in our own light,” said DCDC Chief Executive and Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, daughter of DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden. “We are part of a larger performing arts community that’s really full of Dayton but there is a space that we hold that is only ours. And I want to bring visibility to that.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

As the company aims to be more visible, they hope to draw a broad range of audiences in celebration of its longevity.

“DCDC invites Daytonians to step closer and celebrate the spirit, artistry and heart that defines its homegrown legacy,” organizers noted in a press statement. “This season is more than a lineup of shows — it’s a celebration of connection, creativity, and community.”

Maintaining a high standard of excellence is also key. Blunden-Diggs as well as DCDC Associate Artistic Directors Qarrianne Blayr and Crystal Michelle embrace the dedication it takes to fine-tune the company’s authentic pedigree in the studio and in performance.

“To be recognized in the larger dance world, we have to step into our own light,” Blunden-Diggs said. “This season is a reflection of where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going.”

Described as “powerful, unapologetic and deeply human,” Season 57 offers four productions spanning history, hope and culture.

“Reflections”

Oct. 25-26, 2025; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Victoria Theatre

The season opener features a collaboration with the legendary Paul Taylor Dance Company choreographed by Amy Hall Garner. Both companies will perform the new work at the American Dance Festival in July and it will become a part of the repertoire of both companies. In October, DCDC will solely present the work’s local premiere.

“The relationship between us has been built and nurtured since we performed Donald McKayle’s ‘Rainbow Round My Shoulder’ for Paul Taylor Dance Company at Lincoln Center in 2016,” Blunden-Diggs said. “And even though DCDC is rooted in the African American it doesn’t mean you have to be African American to work here or that we only do works by African American choreographers. Our whole season is about reflections. We get caught up in running away from our past but our past is a reflection of our present and our present needs to reflect where we are going in the future.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“The Littlest Angel”

Dec. 12-13, 2025; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

University of Dayton Boll Theatre

“The Littlest Angel,” an adaptation of Charles Tazewell’s endearing 1946 children’s story, makes its holiday return for the twelfth time choreographed by the aforementioned Michelle.

This touching account concerns giving and humility accented with narration and traditional holiday tunes. The story concerns a little angel whose mischievous ways captures the hearts of everyone around her and reveals the true spirit of giving.

“This story speaks to what sacrifice really means at a time of giving,” previously said Michelle, a former DCDC company member. “This story addresses sacrificing those things nearest to your heart. It’s not about being able to buy something expensive, the glamour of gift-giving. It’s about the things that matter to you from a point of connection, being human, loving and kind.”

Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

“Black By Popular Demand”

Feb. 28-March 1, 2026; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Victoria Theatre

In celebration of Black History Month, this performance aims to deliver “powerful legacy works that speak to Black history and culture with pride and purpose.”

“We are a Black company, a diverse company,” Blunden-Diggs said. “We have several pieces in our repertoire that have been popular works for our company that are unapologetically Black. So with it being Black History Month, we’re going to show up in space and place that way.”

“Rhythm of The City”

April 10-12, 2026; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Victoria Theatre

DCDC and Dayton Ballet will join forces to honor Dayton’s funk music heritage, a program that will include musical direction by Deron Bell.

The decision to collaborate is refreshing but their shared history goes back generations. Jeraldyne Blunden was among the African American children in Dayton who received dance training in the late 1940s from Josephine and Hermene Schwarz, founders of Dayton Ballet.

“There’s enough room for DCDC and Dayton Ballet separately but it’s marvelous when we’re able to come together and showcase our artists together,” Blunden-Diggs said. “There’s always been a sentiment in the Dayton community that you have to choose one thing over another. I think there’s room for all arts organizations. We are all very different but we do have the capacity to come together and create things that are really magical like ‘Rhythm of the City.’”

Credit: DCDC Credit: DCDC

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

Season 57 subscriptions are available now by calling 937-228-3630 or visiting online at dcdc.org. Early Bird pricing ($133-$205) ends July 31. Regular subscriptions are priced at $146-$229. Subscribers enjoy access to the best seats, free ticket exchanges and invitations to exclusive events, studio previews and special meet-and-greets with the directors and dancers of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Individual tickets ($52-$82) go on sale Aug. 1.