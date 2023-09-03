DAYTON EATS: A dozen spots serving up some of the best take-out options in town

Salads, sushi, patios and cold, sweet treats are just a few of my warm weather obsessions.

I also deeply love lunch on a lazy weekend afternoon at a beautiful green space accompanied by a nice carryout meal.

Sometimes it’s nice to unplug and savor the moment. As the warm weather wanes making a point to be intentional and enjoy al fresco dining on your terms is a beautiful thing.

Here is a list of a dozen of my favorite spots to grab something to go and a beautiful spot nearby filled with fresh air and nature’s beauty. It’s a vibe with flavor and Vitamin D; try it once and you’re almost certain to want to try it again.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Canal Street Arcade and Deli downtown near Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons, has some of the best sandwiches in town in a casual setting for a great price. And the sandwiches aren’t just for those who enjoy animal protein, there are some nice options for those looking to appeal to a vegetarian diet. The Champ made with grilled roast beef, corned beef, baby Swiss, horseradish cheddar, sauteed red onion, banana peppers and thousand island dressing on toasted white bread is a favorite. The Hari Curry made with a grilled black bean burger with roasted tomato, red onion, red pepper, goat cheese and curry powder pressed on a garlic Tandoori Naan bread is also a winner.

Location: 308 E. 1st St., Dayton

More info: https://canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com or 937-220-9333

Take food to go to: Riverscape MetroPark

Charlie’s Deli and Catering

Sandwiches, soups, salads and a little taste of Germany — This Old North Dayton location is a favorite of mine. It features all of the deli sides you’d expect as well as items like hot German potato salad and cabbage rolls. Sandwiches range from standard to off-the-beaten path and are all affordably priced. They have one of the best Reuben sandwiches in town made with horseradish mustard for an extra kick. Be sure to ask for your bread toasted twice so it’s good and crisp and have them heat the sandwich up just a little bit to make sure it’s as ooey and gooey as you like it. While you are there browse the different import and craft beers and build your own six pack.

Location: 429 Troy St, Dayton

More info: https://charliedeliandcatering.com or 937-224-3767

Take it to: The Sculpture Path in front of the Dayton Art Institute - there’s a great bench near the lion statue facing downtown

Current Cuisine

The gourmet deli at Current Cuisine in Yellow Springs is just a short walk from Glen Helen Nature Preserve or short drive to John Bryan State Park and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The wonderful salads and side dishes can be paired with large overstuffed sandwiches made with fresh baked bread or specialty dishes. It’s vegetarian friendly with flavored hummus selections that can be paired with veggies. This is a destination that is as fresh as they come and offers almost anything you could think you would need for a delicious meal in the park.

Location: 237 Xenia Ave #A, Yellow Springs

More info: www.currentcuisine.com or 937-767-8291

Take food to go to: Glen Helen Nature Preserve

The Deli at Webster Street and Top of the Market

The Deli, known for it’s stuffed sandwiches, great soups and baked goods sits in the building next to 2nd Street Public Market, which also happens to be a fantastic spot to grab food. The Railman sandwich features pastrami, salami, turkey, and bacon with cheddar cheese topped with brown mustard on grilled marbled rye bread ($12) and has long been one of my favorites. In addition to a terrific line-up of sandwiches, they also feature salads and a variety of sides. And let us never forget the tater tots. There’s simply not enough tater tots out there in the world. The Deli knows this and has our back. Get them as is ($3) or with cheese for a dollar more.

Location: 32 Webster St., Dayton

More info: https://topofmarket.com/the-gourmet-deli or 937-224-3663

Take it to: Wegerzyn MetroPark

DiSalvo’s Deli & Italian Store

Italian salads, subs, soups and sides are all “cuciniamo dal cuore” (made from the heart with love) at DiSalvo’s Deli. The chicken and veal parmigiano subs, prosciutto sub and meatball grinder are wonderful or get creative and build your own. Antipasto salad, marinated artichoke salad or the Mediterranean salad are just a few of the options that await you in the deli case. Wine, desserts, olive oil, breads, pasta and sauces are also available to peruse for potential pantry purchases.

Location: 1383 E Stroop Rd., Kettering

More info: www.disalvosdeli.com or 937-298-5053

Take food to go to: Indian Riffle Park and consider bringing a frisbee for a little game of disc golf to work off some of the calories.

Jerardi’s Little Store

This is a very small place that begs to have the food taken out to nature’s table. It has all the usual deli items as well as some very healthy, flavorful options like the Mid East Turkey sandwich ($10) made with turkey and cheddar on wheat with hummus, roasted red peppers, Dijon, lettuce and onion. They have a wonderful selection of olives, salads and Mediterranean inspired dishes if you are looking to go heart healthy. And with an impressive selection of wines and staff that can make recommendations there’s lots more here besides carry-out to like.

Location: 7325 Peters Pike, Dayton

More info: www.jerardislittlestore.com or 937-890-8858

Take food to go to: Art Van Atta Park

K’s Hamburger Shop

Breakfast is served all day at this classic stop that invokes a nostalgic feeling from the time you lay eyes on the neon. This spot has been serving customers fresh made to order food for over 80 years. They are known for their burgers, fries, milkshakes, malts and that breakfast they never press pause on. The burger is still made with the original family recipe and the beef is ground up right in the restaurant and cooked on an old fashioned wet grill. If you want to take a time warp this is definitely a spot that will deliver.

Location: 117 E. Main St., Troy

More info: http://www.kshamburgershoptroy.com or 937-339-3902

Take food to go to: Treasure Island Park

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (www.krispykrunchy.com) is one of the fastest growing convenience store based quick service restaurant concepts in the country. When I want to be bad this is one of my favorite spots. The meaty pieces of legs, thighs, wings and breasts are ensconced in a crispy golden exterior that more than earns its moniker. The Cajun season infused in the breading adds some heat, kick and welcome flavor. There are delicious sides like Mac-n-cheese, but keep your eye on the crunchy chicken prize with a honey butter biscuit thrown in for good measure.

Location: The Town and Country Shell Station, 3960 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

More info: www.krispykrunchy.com or 937-999-4272

Take food to go to: Hills & Dales MetroPark

Lovely’s Farm Market

Now is the time to head to Springboro’s Lovely’s Farm Market & Country Cafe. Shop for fresh fruits and vegetables and grab some of the home cooked food to go — including delicious Amish fried chicken and a variety of sandwiches. Considering they have fresh pie for dessert, this stop is a winner.

Location: 330 E. Central Ave., Springboro

More info: www.lovelysfarmmarket.com or 937-748-3616

Take food to go to: E. Milo Beck Park

Main Street Deli

Don’t let the fact that this deli is inside of a Marketplace Express Marathon station fool you — it has sandwiches that are worth your time and then some. This restaurant has thick stuffed sandwiches, fantastic salads and no shortage of baked goods to tempt you. They are known for their “Panther Paw” sandwich made with smoked ham, turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a butter croissant.

Location: 2 Remick Blvd., Springboro

More info: https://www.facebook.com/BoroMainStreetDeli or 937-748-3800

Take food to go to: Crain’s Run Nature Park

Mike and Rosy’s Deli

Since 1977, the motto at Mike and Rosy’s has been “Put a Deli in your Belly.” The Springfield destination has a full menu of made-to-order sandwiches heaped with meat, cheese, vegetables and condiments that are steamed instead of toasted. The gadget that gives each sandwich the signature steam bath is a Lincoln Food Service Fresh-O-Matic steamer that uses distilled water that is shot onto a hot plate. The meat heats up, the cheese melts and the bread softens. It’s a preparation that they’ve been doing for more than four decades bringing all the ingredients together in a gooey symphony of savory flavors. No matter what deli sandwich you choose, you can’t go wrong.

Location: 330 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield

More info: https://www.mikeandrosys.com/menu or 937-390-3511

Take food to go to: Veterans Park

Olive Mediterranean Grill

This is one of my favorite spots in town for gyros, chicken shawarma, stuffed grape leaves and Greek potatoes. It’s generous, satisfying, flavorful, affordable and makes for fantastic takeout. They offer online ordering off of their website so you can pick it up on your schedule and take it to go. If you haven’t been yet, consider giving this place a whirl — it’s not flashy, but the food is worth planning a visit.

Location: 44 W. Third St., Dayton

More info: www.olivedayton.com or 937-221-8399

Take food to go to: The green space at Levitt Pavilion

DAYTON EATS runs Sundays in the Life & Arts section of the Dayton Daily News and features the latest on menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and food adventures. Contact Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.