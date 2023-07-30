DAYTON EATS: Warped Wing’s latest location is a perfect concert pairing

Normally I give restaurants that have recently opened plenty of time to figure out their operations prior to embarking on a formal review, but in the case of Warped Wing’s Brewery and Smokery in Huber Heights that opened last month there seemed to be no need to wait.

The brewery that now has four locations including downtown, Springboro and Mason, has an established dining program that consistently delivers.

What a welcome this latest edition has been for concertgoers looking for something to eat before their show at the Stuart and Mimi Rose Music Center at the Heights. Having dined there several times now I can say this is the new spot to do dinner before the show and within walking distance of the venue if you decide to Uber or Lyft there.

An expansive welcoming patio with generous seating meets your eye as soon as you turn into the parking lot. Depending on the heat and weather it’s a great spot to enjoy the patio and the wafting music from across the way if you don’t have a ticket to the show.

Inside is an open industrial space with plenty of natural light and blocks of windows.

We experienced relatively quick friendly service on a recent concert night, although we did note it filled up fast while we were there, so try to get there as soon as possible if you have a timeline to meet.

The menu’s signature items were solid and enjoyable for the price points.

Signature items include the pulled pork nachos ($15 for a full order or $8 for a half order) piled high with smoked pork, white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, chipotle sour cream and a drizzle of BBQ sauce on a bed of tortilla chips. Other featured signature items include a smoked salmon spread ($13), cowboy chili bowl ($7), fried or grilled fish tacos with pickled white cabbage and a zesty dill aioli ($13), a brisket sandwich with gouda cheese, fried onion straws and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun ($16), smoked bologna sandwich ($14), salmon wrap with Swiss cheese and a caper dill aioli ($14) and a Southern inspired banana pudding ($6) for dessert.

The signature star of the show is a smokestack burger ($20) made with a half pound sirloin patty topped with smoked brisket and pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onion straws and sweet bbq sauce on thick sliced sourdough bread. If you’re headed to a Rose concert after that be sure to pack plenty of Tums for your tummy and Tic Tacs for anyone you will enjoy bubbly conversation with.

The smoked warped wings ($16) are crispy and crunchy with a zesty dry rub and worth ordering. Wing sauces include a tangy, spicy classic Buffalo, a heat infused spicy garlic, a sweet and spicy mango habanero that offers a tropical kick, sweet chili, sweet BBQ, chipotle BBQ, Alabama BBQ, a mustard-based Carolina gold BBQ, which is my personal favorite, and a Carolina vinegar sauce.

Nothing seemed over salted or seasoned which can be a pitfall in BBQ. A tomato, cucumber and onion salad special was a summer infused treat that brought the flavors of local gardens to the table and was appreciated as a light, simple vegetable offering.

The sweet potato fries were a savory treat and worth the $2 upcharge. We ordered a side of their IPA mustard for dipping which was a nice flavor pairing.

The restaurant has seating for 127 in the main part of the restaurant and 104 on the dog friendly patio. There is also an event space that can accommodate parties up to 48 people. The location also features warehouse and and production space with a pilot brewing system to allow for brewing smaller exclusive batches of beers that can be featured at Warped Wing taprooms.

In addition to Warped Wing’s full menu of beers on tap there are also a selection of hard seltzers, ciders, wines and specialty cocktails as well as mocktails and housemate sodas. There’s also beer to go including a peach mango seltzer and a lime ginger seltzer.

This is a really solid brew pub menu. They offer a small selection of salads including a Cobb salad ($12), Greek gyro salad ($12) or a grape and gorgonzola salad ($12) that can have smoked chicken ($5) or grilled salmon ($6) added.

The menu is robust and the food on multiple visits was well executed and flavorful. The only major criticism I have is the use of so many plastics and disposables in service. When so many businesses are choosing to do the right thing on behalf of the planet and our environment it was really disappointing to see disposable plastic cups and utensils being used throughout the restaurant.

With a dozen shows left on the Rose concert season there’s plenty of time to enjoy dinner and a show at Warped Wing’s newest location.

Upcoming concerts at the Rose include:

Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 3

Ted Nugent, Aug. 10

Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon, Aug. 11

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 12

A Tribute to ABBA, Aug. 16

The O’Jay’s, Aug. 18

Jethro Tull, Aug. 20

Train, Aug. 29

Skid Row and Buckcherry, Sept. 6

Chevelle and Three Days Grace, Sept. 14

Justin Moore, Sept. 16

The String Cheese Incident, Sept. 20

DAYTON EATS runs Sundays in the Life & Arts section of the Dayton Daily News and features the latest on menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and food adventures. Contact Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Warped Wing Brewery & Smokery – Huber Heights

Where: 6602 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Note: the kitchen closes one hour prior to the taproom.

More info: https://warpedwing.com/huberheights