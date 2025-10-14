Dayton premiere of film about Ohio’s natural beauty to be hosted at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

“Bringing Ohio’s great outdoors to the big screen is a great way to showcase why Ohio truly is the Heart of it All,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press statement. “We hope Ohioans go to the movies and experience the natural beauty and wonder of our state in a whole new way.”

The film notably spotlights stories of recovery such as the return of bald eagles and trumpeter swans along with perspectives from everyday Ohioans working to protect and restore the state’s landscapes.

“Viewers will witness young bobcats being released into the wild, paddlers exploring scenic rivers and researchers tracking the comeback of iconic species,” according to press notes.

Organizers said the film is educational and entertaining for all ages while also aligning with Ohio’s state education standards and the Next Generation Science Standards. Teachers and schools are encouraged to book a field trip for students to see the film and have more awareness of Ohio’s natural wonders.

“‘Ohio: Wild at Heart’ is more than a film, it’s a rallying cry to rediscover the joy of the outdoors and the magic that’s waiting just beyond our doorstep,” said Tracey Tomme, Dayton Society of Natural History President and CEO, in a press statement. “We are thrilled to bring this story to our community on the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater screen.”

HOW TO GO