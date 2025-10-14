Breaking: New buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Dayton premiere of film about Ohio’s natural beauty to be hosted at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Ash Cave in Hocking Hills State Park has Ohio's largest recess cave. This stop features a horseshoe-shaped rim spanning 700 feet and runoff waterfall. Hocking Hills is among the locations featured in the new documentary "Ohio: Wild at Heart" premiering locally Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. ISTOCK

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will host the local premiere of “Ohio: Wild at Heart” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Following the premiere, the film will be shown daily at 3 p.m.

Narrated by Ohio sports legend Archie Griffin and presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and MacGillivray Freeman Films, “Ohio: Wild at Heart” explores some of Ohio’s most beautiful landscapes such as the sandstone cliffs of Hocking Hills, the shores of Lake Erie, the winding Buckeye Trail and the ancient glacial essence of Kelley’s Island.

“Bringing Ohio’s great outdoors to the big screen is a great way to showcase why Ohio truly is the Heart of it All,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press statement. “We hope Ohioans go to the movies and experience the natural beauty and wonder of our state in a whole new way.”

The film notably spotlights stories of recovery such as the return of bald eagles and trumpeter swans along with perspectives from everyday Ohioans working to protect and restore the state’s landscapes.

“Viewers will witness young bobcats being released into the wild, paddlers exploring scenic rivers and researchers tracking the comeback of iconic species,” according to press notes.

Looking for a quick escape close to home? The Lake Erie shoreline offers gorgeous beaches like East Harbor Beach. CONTRIBUTED/LAKE ERIE SHORES & ISLANDS

icon to expand image

Organizers said the film is educational and entertaining for all ages while also aligning with Ohio’s state education standards and the Next Generation Science Standards. Teachers and schools are encouraged to book a field trip for students to see the film and have more awareness of Ohio’s natural wonders.

“‘Ohio: Wild at Heart’ is more than a film, it’s a rallying cry to rediscover the joy of the outdoors and the magic that’s waiting just beyond our doorstep,” said Tracey Tomme, Dayton Society of Natural History President and CEO, in a press statement. “We are thrilled to bring this story to our community on the Caryl D. Philips Space Theater screen.”

HOW TO GO

What: The local premiere of “Ohio: Wild at Heart”

Where: Caryl D. Philips Space Theater, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Following Sunday’s premiere, daily screenings will also begin at 3 p.m.

Cost: Showings for this film are included with the price of a general admission ticket. Children: (3-12) $12, Adults: $15, Seniors: (60+) $13, Children: (2 and younger) free.

More info: Call 937-275-7431 or visit boonshoftmuseum.org.

