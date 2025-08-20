Dayton Public Schools expands college and career pathways with new programs

The innovative academies of DPS

Dayton Public Schools is transforming education to ensure 100% of students are successful after graduation — whether they enroll in college, enter the workforce with industry credentials, start their own business, or serve in the military.

DPS is already a leader in career-technical education, with the two Career-Tech high schools earning 4 out of 5 stars overall on the Ohio Department of Education’s Career Post-Secondary Readiness report card, and 5 out of 5 stars in the Career & Postsecondary Readiness category.

The District is proud to be expanding opportunities through a new academy model at all high schools. Each high school will offer multiple academies, and within those academies, there will be related college and career pathways.

Each of these comprehensive programs is designed to allow students to graduate with work-based learning, industry-recognized credentials, college credits, and the skills and dispositions necessary to immediately join the workforce or continue their education.

While the academy models are still being developed, new comprehensive programming is now available to all high school students.

2025-2026 Career-Tech programming and college/career pathways include:

Belmont High School

Navy JROTC; Phlebotomy Certification; Early Childhood Education; Urban Teacher Academy; American Sign Language Program; Medical Assistant Program.

David H. Ponitz CTC

Allied Health; Automotive Tech; Biotechnology; Business/Finance; Construction; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Dental Assistant; Emergency Medical Tech; Engineering Tech; Graphic Arts; Media Arts; Pharmacy Tech.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Phlebotomy Certification; Early Childhood Education; Urban Agriculture; Sports Management; Braiding Entrepreneurship; Manicurist Certification.

Meadowdale CTC

Army JROTC; Aviation; Business/Entrepreneurship; Digital Design; Gaming Tech; Information Tech; Pre-Nursing; Robotics; Sports Medicine; Surgical Tech.

Stivers School for the Arts

Digital Cinema; Photography; Technical Theater; Band; Choir; Creative Writing; Dance; Orchestra; Piano; Theatre; Visual Arts.

Thurgood Marshall STEM High School

Phlebotomy Certification; Early Childhood Education; STEM Instruction; STEM pathways: Engineering; Information Tech; Medical Tech.

Mound Street Academy, Dayton Digital Academy, & Alternative School at Jackson Center

Forklift Operator Certification; Career-Based Intervention (work study program); Skilled Trades Certifications; Phlebotomy Certification.

Industry Partnerships Provide Hands-On Experience

Dayton Public Schools students benefit from more than 150 industry and business partnerships that provide hands-on learning experiences, mentorships, and job opportunities. Key partners include Montgomery County Workforce Development, Kettering Health Network, Voss Chevrolet, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Goodwill Easter Seals, Premier Health, and Luxid.

These collaborations help students gain real-world experience and industry certifications before they graduate and often lead to connections for future employment opportunities.

Through these efforts, Dayton Public Schools continue to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen career paths. With expanded programming and strong industry partnerships, DPS is committed to preparing every student for a successful future.

MORE DETAILS

For more information about these programs, please visit DaytonPublic.com.

Interested in being a partner? Please contact the Associate Superintendent’s Office at 937-542-3231.