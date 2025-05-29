Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees include Rob Lowe, The Levin Family and more

The Walk of Fame is installed in the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway Streets in the historic Wright Dunbar Business District. Originally conceived as a recognition of the city of Dayton’s Bicentennial in 1996, the project has expanded to include nearly 200 inductees.

Vic Cassano Sr.

Vic Cassano is the king of Dayton-style pizza.

“With a thin crust, square-cut slice and entrepreneurial spirit, Cassano turned a grocery store side hustle into a regional empire,” organizers said. “Cassano’s Pizza King became the taste of a city and the foundation of a family legacy.”

The Original Lakeside

Born and raised in Dayton, The Original Lakeside are known for their funky, soulful hit “Fantastic Voyage.”

“They captured the spirit of an era, and their vibrant energy, infectious grooves and style continue to inspire fans and musicians alike,” organizers said.

The Levin Family

Rooted in a courageous journey from Eastern Europe to Dayton, the Levins transformed hardship into hope.

“Sam Levin, founder of the Levin Family Foundation, helped build a lasting legacy, one that continues today through family members like Karen Lorenz-Levin and Ryan Levin,” organizers said. “Together, they uplift underserved communities across Montgomery County.”

Rob Lowe

Raised in Dayton, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rob Lowe’s journey from local kid appearing in shows at the Dayton Playhouse to the ranks of Hollywood icon is a story of talent and perseverance. From “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire” to “The West Wing,” “Brothers and Sisters” and “The Floor,” his career spans generations.

“His roots in Dayton remind us that the biggest stars shine brightest when they never forget where they came from,” organizers said.

Jenell Ross

Breaking barriers and building legacy, Jenell Ross is the only second-generation African-American woman auto dealer in the country.

“As president of Bob Ross Auto Group and a passionate breast cancer advocate, she continues to accelerate change in Dayton and across the industry,” organizers said.

The induction ceremony will be this fall. For more information, visit daytonregionwalkoffame.org.