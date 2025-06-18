‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit salutes Black community leaders

The “Dayton Skyscrapers” project is specifically designed to:

Identify and celebrate local African Americans who have excelled in their field.

Celebrate local African American visual artists.

Provide positive role models for urban youth.

Enhance the general community’s appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton Miami Valley region.

Encompassing the worlds of athletics, broadcasting, business, music, politics, public service and more, the 2025 Skyscrapers include Joyce Beatty, Marsha Bonhart, Gaston Bouquette, Tyree Broomfield, William Henry Caldwell, Daj’za Demmings, Kweku Larry Franklin Crowe, Linda Gillispie, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Grant, Ronald Lowe Sr., Annette McGee, Charlotte McGuire, Irving Moses, Glen Skip Ross, Stacy Thompson, Ronald Todd, Henry Arnold Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

This year’s exhibiting artists are Abner Cope, Dwayne Daniel, Clifford Darrett, Gregory DeGroat, Horace Dozier Sr., Reginald Harmon, Morris Howard, James Pate, Erin Smith Glenn, Frances Turner and Taliaferro (Sebastian) Woodfork.

“While these are difficult and unpredictable times for many, I am grateful to this group of artists who not only stepped out on faith with me and the unsure funding for this year’s project to elevate their creative effort to a higher level,” said Davis in a press statement. “The overall quality of creativity and craftsmanship in this year’s exhibit reflect the commitment to this historical and culturally significant project by the artists.”

The exhibit, on display through June 30 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, has also partnered with Dayton Public Schools, which will house the collection.

“As we near the completion of creating and acquiring the artworks to be displayed in all 27 schools, efforts will be made to encourage and assist classroom teachers and students to incorporate the art in the curriculum across the disciplines,” Davis said. “This effort will be complimented by finding avenues to bringing some of the artists who created their ‘Dayton Skyscraper’ into the classrooms to share their knowledge, skills and experience with students and teachers.”

Marsha Bonhart, a media and public relations consultant based in Dayton, is not only proud to be among this year’s honorees but also praises the exhibit’s collaborative impact with Dayton Public Schools.

“The ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ artists are exceptionally gifted, multimedia artisans who make their mission to highlight Dayton area community servants,” Bonhart said. “This year, placing the artwork in Dayton Public Schools will give young people the opportunity to ask questions about the honorees. This will give our K-12 students a clear view to the value of performing good works. I am honored, I am grateful, to be a part of that lesson.”

Organizers are also mindful the exhibit serves as “a visual reminder of the many artistic and creative talents that can be found across the community.”

“I am proud to know these artists and to have had this opportunity to work with them,” Davis said. “They also elevated their creative effort to produce a quality exhibit that reflects their artistic gifts and their commitment to a unique and innovative community-based visual artist project.”

HOW TO GO

What: “2025 Dayton Skyscrapers”

When: Through June 30; 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Where: The University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

More info: bingdavisartstudio.org