Dayton’s Water Street District revamps Pint Path passport

Participants are invited to explore downtown Dayton as they hop to each restaurant or bar, purchasing a drink to earn stamps as they go.

“We’re thrilled about the new additions to the Pint Path Passport,” said Erik Wood, vice president of property management at Crawford Hoying, owner and developer of Water Street District, in a press release. “This collaboration will continue bringing great benefits to so many of our businesses.”

To participate, pick up a Water Street District Pint Path passport from any participating business. Once a passport has been picked up, purchase a menu item of choice at each stop to receive a stamp on the passport. Participants will need to earn all 14 stamps and drop off the completed passport at The Delco (115 Madison Street) in order to receive a prize.

Participants are encouraged to visit the participating restaurants and bars at their own leisure and are reminded to drink responsibly and use a designated driver.

Below is a list of all 14 Pint Path locations:

● Brixx Ice Company, 500 E. First St.

● Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St.

● Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.

● Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St.

● Sueño, 607 E. Third St.

● Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St. ● Southern Belle, 134 N. Patterson Blvd.

● The Foundry Rooftop, 124 Madison St.

● Warped Wing, 26 Wyandot St.