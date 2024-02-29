BreakingNews
WATCH: Video released in Dayton chase that closed I-70 West in Huber Heights

Delta plans another eclipse flight, after first one quickly sold out

Flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Detroit will be operated on an Airbus A321neo.

Lifestyles
By Kelly Yamanouchi – Atlanta Journal Constitution
0 minutes ago
X

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is putting up for sale another flight for passengers to get a view of the upcoming solar eclipse from the air, after its first eclipse flight sold out in less than 24 hours.

Delta said it will operate Flight 1010 on April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse, departing Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 12:30 p.m. bound for Detroit.

ExploreTotal Solar Eclipse 2024: A massive guide to events in the Miami Valley

While Delta’s initial flight timed to follow the eclipse’s path of totality from Austin to Detroit was on an Airbus A220-300 with large windows, the flight from Dallas Fort Worth will be operated on a larger Airbus A321neo with more seats.

The airline said it saw a sharp spike in searches for the first eclipse route after it was announced last week.

Delta meteorologist Warren Weston noted that the April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse over North America until 2044, and that it will last twice as along as as the 2017 eclipse, with a path nearly twice as wide.

It’s worth noting that there are a number of factors that could foil a quest for top-notch views of the eclipse from the sky, including air traffic control delays, weather that could disrupt the flight path — or a middle or aisle seat.

In Other News
1
‘It’s all about the hidden gems’: Regional film fest returns to...
2
‘Dinosaurs in Motion’ exhibit at Air Force Museum includes 14...
3
Battle of the Bartenders champion crowned; check out the team’s drink...
4
Being born on Leap Day leads to special attention, some isolation...
5
Work on learning center by WACO museum reignited

About the Author

Kelly Yamanouchi
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top