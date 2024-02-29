Delta plans another eclipse flight, after first one quickly sold out

While Delta’s initial flight timed to follow the eclipse’s path of totality from Austin to Detroit was on an Airbus A220-300 with large windows, the flight from Dallas Fort Worth will be operated on a larger Airbus A321neo with more seats.

The airline said it saw a sharp spike in searches for the first eclipse route after it was announced last week.

Delta meteorologist Warren Weston noted that the April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse over North America until 2044, and that it will last twice as along as as the 2017 eclipse, with a path nearly twice as wide.

It’s worth noting that there are a number of factors that could foil a quest for top-notch views of the eclipse from the sky, including air traffic control delays, weather that could disrupt the flight path — or a middle or aisle seat.