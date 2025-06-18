Design a library card: Dayton Metro Library contest open

Breaking: Damaging winds possible during storms tonight; Severe T-storm Warning in effect

By Staff Report
45 minutes ago
Dayton Metro Library’s Library Card Design Contest is open for submissions through June 30. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to show off their creativity by creating a card design that, if selected, will be featured as an official, limited edition library card that will be available on Sept. 1.

The contest is in conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge and National Library Card Sign Up Month, which is in September.

Montgomery County residents or anyone attending a Montgomery County School can enter (one entry per participant). Three winners, one from each of the following age categories, will be announced on Aug. 4.

Age categories are kids (ages 0-12), teens (ages 13-17), and adults (ages 18 and older).

Card designs should be inspired by this year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme, “Color Our World,” specifically speaking to the joy of reading, the Dayton community, information, inspiration, and another design appropriate for a general audience.

All designs must be original (no AI-generated content) and should not contain copyrighted material, inappropriate images, or offensive language. Designs will be judged based on creativity, relevance to the theme, visual impact and usability.

Submissions may be submitted online via the website or by picking up an entry form at any branch location. Complete contest details are available online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org or physical entry forms available at branches.

