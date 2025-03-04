Digital video marketer leans on comedy, storytelling to capture attention of new generation for Sinclair

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“It always comes down to telling a story,” said Neal. “I try to bring something that would actually be universal, whether you are a parent or potential student, and try to hit that sweet spot where we are being informational, but we’re also being entertaining.”

Neal, who graduated from Wright State University’s theater program in 2007, spent his early career directing regional and college theater productions.

However, once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment across the world, Neal knew he had to adapt.

“I ran a virtual theater company during the pandemic that operated out of Dayton and used actors from all over the world.” said Neal. “Doing video stuff really made me realize I could continue to be a storyteller in this medium and not have to rely so much on the world not falling apart.”

This led to Neal working for various companies across southern Ohio. This includes Kings Island, where Neal worked on various in-park montages and videos.

In March of 2024, Neal was hired by Sinclair Community College for the marketing department.

“I interviewed with a lot of places,” said Neal. “But there was never really anything that made me really want to jump head first into and leave that freedom freelancing offers you — until Sinclair.”

After joining the team, Neal ran into a problem many colleges face — how to make it appeal to students.

“It’s tough because your main audience is young people,” said Neal. “I’m a 40-year-old fella and it’s been a long time since I’ve been 17 looking at life would be as an undergrad, and it’s completely different now.”

To solve this problem, Neal decided to focus on entertaining viewers with comedy.

“I enjoy Adult Swim and just all of that sort of present day humor.” said Neal. “So I try to incorporate that the best I can to be attention grabbing.”

These influences can be seen throughout Neal and his team’s work, including in an ad for the college’s short-term certificate program released last year.

“I was a little nervous, and they [Sinclair] probably were too upon hiring me, about ‘like alright, are we gonna have to reign this guy in?” said Neal. “I’ve gotten so much support there and that worry that I had, where I wouldn’t be able to stretch my legs creatively, disappeared pretty fast.”