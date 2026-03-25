Dirty soda, ‘premium smokehouse hot dogs’ and more added to Day Air Ballpark concessions for Dragons season

Funnel cakes are back, too.
The Dayton Dragons displayed food offerings available to fans at Day-Air Ballpark this spring, including a meat tray. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Dayton Dragons displayed food offerings available to fans at Day-Air Ballpark this spring, including a meat tray. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
FOOD & DINING
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It’s almost time for Day Air Ballpark in Dayton to open its gates once again as the Dayton Dragons baseball team kicks off its 26th season.

Professional Sports Catering, which has been in charge of the concessions there since 2012, has unveiled several new and refreshed food items available throughout the stadium.

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One of the biggest changes has to do with the stadium’s hot dogs — the Dragons have signed a new deal with the New York-based Sahlen Packing Company. Starting this season, Sahlen’s “premium smokehouse hot dogs” will be offered at all concession stands.

Several of the other additions originated at Deck the Diamond, Day Air Ballpark’s holiday event that saw a lot of patrons this winter. Items include corn dogs, apple turnovers, cinnamon rolls and the funnel cake, which hasn’t been available outside of the event for a number of years.

It was “always a fan favorite,” said John McDufford, director of operations for food and beverage at Professional Sports Catering.

Kettle corn, another staple of the holiday event, will be on the menu at the baseball games. Flavors are Oreo, cheddar and caramel. Guests will also be able to purchase orange or green-colored popcorn, inspired by two of the team mascots, Blaze and Heater.

The Dayton Dragons displayed food offerings available to fans at Day-Air Ballpark this spring, green-colored popcorn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

According to McDufford, this popcorn is made at Day Air Ballpark, with staff “cooking it downstairs, and then bringing it out to the stands.”

Last year, the stadium began offering sugar-coated mini donuts. More flavors of the treat have been added for this season, including cookies and cream and pumpkin spice.

The Dragon Fire Grill, where guests can order gourmet burgers, will also have a Hawaiian burger on its menu. Smokie’s Sausage Shack, found in Section 106, will have several new items this year — the chicken Philly sandwich and the ruben bratwurst with thousand island dressing.

A dirty soda stand has also been built at Day Air Ballpark. Originating in Utah, these popular stations allow guests to infuse their sodas with various types of flavored syrups.

Suite dishes

New items have also been added to the stadium’s suite-level menu. One of the featured additions is the sliced tender beef dish, which will be served alongside horseradish, Dijon mustard and slider rolls. Guests will also be able to order apple butter bourbon meatballs and chicken parmesan sandwiches.

The Dayton Dragons will be introducing several new menu items for the 2026 season, including the apple butter bourbon meatballs. Photo by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

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Credit: Alex Cutler

Many staples of the stadium’s menu will remain. This includes its partnerships with Ohio-based companies such as Graeter’s Ice Cream and Donatos Pizza. Other returning favorites are the burrito bowls, dippin’ dots, pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, nachos and the footlong brats.

The Mac and Cheese cart, which was introduced in 2024, will also be returning, offering the dish alongside toppings such as buffalo chicken, chopped Cheetos and burnt ends.

MORE INFO

The Dayton Dragons’ first home game is scheduled for April 7 against the Lake County Captains.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton.

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About the Author

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Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.