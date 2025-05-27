‘Disney’s Aladdin Jr.’ flies into Legend Theater this week

Based on the Oscar-winning 1992 Disney animated blockbuster and the 2014 Broadway production, “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” is the story of the young man who finds a magic lamp and releases a powerful Genie who grants him three wishes that sets him on an adventure, while also trying to win over Princess Jasmine and avoiding the villainous Jafar.

The show will include the Oscar-winning score that includes a host of beloved songs like “A Whole New World,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and Best Song Nominee “Friend Like Me”

“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” is directed by Monica Logan, who previously directed Springfield Civic Theatre’s 2024 production of “Annie Jr.”

Springfield Civic is one of the city’s oldest performing arts organizations, established in 1931, and produces adult and youth stage shows each year.

Tickets, including fees, cost $23.02 for adults, $17.82 for ages 12-under and $20.94 for students, seniors and veterans. For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/.