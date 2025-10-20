Dispelling social media myths about gardening, pollinators and more

My colleagues, Master Gardener Volunteers and I are charged with using research-based information. I like to know details about some of the claims made on social media, as well as how the research was conducted.

BugDoc discussed many of the myths that surround horticulture, gardening and pollinators that frequently show up on social media. One that he dispelled was the comment that fireflies are decreasing in population.

Perhaps you have read that you should turn off the lights at night because it confuses the males when it comes to finding females. BugDoc noted that this information was taken from a study in England on a type of glow worm (not our US fireflies).

Researchers used artificial manipulation of light. When they found a flashing male, they placed an artificial light directly over him. Naturally, the female couldn’t find the male. They related this to streetlights also being a problem, and that misrepresentation took on a life of its own.

This study was extrapolated and made to fit fireflies in the U.S. Fireflies, at this point, are still living in the U.S.

Social media would have you believe that you should tear up the lawn and plant with native plants. He dispelled is the fact that lawns are bad, covering much of our country.

Statistics show that in the U.S., most lawns are in urban areas. And in these lawns, 30% of them are treated for insects and weeds.

Unfortunately, this is what we focus on; never mind that 70% are not treated.

Many on social media suggest lawns are sterile and have no use. Research in 2002 and 2003 discovered there was an abundance of arthropods per square meter of turf. In July 2002, they numbered 21,248, and in October 2003, they numbered 30,785.

Do you like skipper butterflies? Turfgrass is needed for many species of skippers as their larvae feed on insects in the turfgrass.

Turfgrass also supports more than 50 predatory/parasitic wasp larvae and more than 50 leafhoppers, upon which parasites and predators feed.

Turfgrass is an ecosystem. Slugs, snails, worms and other insect predators are a viable part of the turfgrass ecosystem. Firefly larvae feed on the slugs, snails, earthworms, and insect larvae that live in turfgrass.

Back to the firefly dilemma: Ohio has approximately 30 species of firefly. Only seven of them are daytime fliers; they don’t flash or light up. Only three of them “glow,” or the male light is constantly on at night.

There are 23 “flash” species.

They also feed on their own. There is one species in which the female attracts the male, and she flashes back. When he comes toward her, she turns around and eats them.

Nature and gardening require balance. Understanding nature and science goes a long way to help us improve and protect nature. Be careful with what you see on social media — learn the science behind many of these claims.