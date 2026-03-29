DRIVER’S SIDE: Lexus NX 450+ hits the mark with efficiency and luxury

When the gas engine does kick in, it doesn’t feel strained or out of character. Acceleration is smooth and confident, and merging onto the highway is effortless. Believe it or not, but I’m about to praise a continuously variable transmission. The CVT in this SUV is exactly what this powertrain needs and does a great job with the shift between gas and hybrid.

Lexus isn’t trying to make this a performance SUV, but it does deliver a calm, controlled sense of speed that matches the brand’s luxury vibe. It’s the kind of power you appreciate more with time than in a quick test drive.

Ride quality is where the NX 450h+ really earns its badge. The suspension is tuned for comfort without feeling floaty, and it soaks up rough pavement with minimal drama. This is an SUV designed for real roads, not glossy brochure routes. Steering is light but precise, making it easy to maneuver in parking lots while still feeling planted on longer drives. Overall, it’s a confident SUV.

Inside, Lexus continues to refine what it does best. The cabin is clean, modern, and thoughtfully laid out. Materials feel premium without being flashy, and everything you touch from the steering wheel to the buttons to the armrests has that solid, well-built feel. The seats strike an excellent balance between support and comfort, which matters more than you realize on longer drives. After a few hours behind the wheel, you step out relaxed instead of stiff, and that’s no small achievement. For my 52-year-old bag of bones, the seat comfort was noted and much appreciated.

The updated infotainment system deserves praise. Lexus listened to feedback, and it shows. The screen is responsive, menus are intuitive, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work the way they should with no hiccups and no unnecessary steps. For someone who lives on their phone and juggles work calls, navigation, and music throughout the day, this system feels like a genuine productivity upgrade rather than a distraction. Overall, the infotainment system is a significant upgrade over previous versions.

From a practicality standpoint, the NX 450h+ makes a strong case for itself. Cargo space is generous enough for daily life, groceries, and weekend trips, even if it’s not the absolute leader in its class. The plug-in setup does impede on the cargo area bit, as evidenced by the 22.7 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the rear seats.

My tester was the Luxury trim and it’s quite appropriately named. As it is loaded with luxury. The starting price for this trim is $61,240. With add-ons and special packages, my tester’s final price was $66,764.

Where this Lexus really shines is in how it fits into modern life. If you can plug in at home or at work, even occasionally, you’ll see meaningful savings in fuel costs. On a full charge, the NX has about 37 miles of gas-free range. Pair that with Lexus’ reputation for reliability and lower long-term ownership stress, and the value proposition becomes clear. This is a luxury purchase that makes sense beyond just the label on the grille or the status symbol.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @driversside.

2026 Lexus NX 450h+ Luxury

Price/As tested price................................................ $61,240/$66,764

Mileage.......................................... 36 mpg/gasoline only 84 MPGe combined (electric + gas)

Engine............................................. 2.5‑liter inline‑4 plug‑in hybrid

Horsepower................................. 304 hp/169 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Continuously Variable (CVT)

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Fukuoka, Japan