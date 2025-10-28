D’s Birria and More to close in Miamisburg, will relocate to Harrison Twp.

“It’s bittersweet because I want to stay out in Miamisburg, but it’s slow for us,” said owner Darion Lewis.

He was fearful the restaurant would not survive the winter months because that’s when it’s the slowest.

Lewis started cooking for the public after he lost his job as a travel consultant in the medical industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. With encouragement from friends and family, he started selling birria tacos in Huber Heights before transitioning to pop-ups in front of area business.

He opened his first brick-and-mortar in November 2022.

D’s Birria and More is taking over the kitchen at The Corner Club, a private sports bar in Harrison Twp. at 7500 N. Main St.

Lewis plans to be open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily starting Nov. 3.

Customers can expect a smaller menu with the addition of pizzas and various sandwiches. He will continue to offer birria tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, wings and burgers.

Lewis said his customers will be able to come into the club and get food from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. After 3 p.m., customers must order for pickup only or delivery via DoorDash.

The food truck will continue to operate as usual.

“I think it’s going to take a lot off my shoulders because me dealing with a whole restaurant and then a food truck it’s just so much stress on me,” Lewis said.

He’s looking forwarding to serving those in the Dayton, Englewood, Trotwood and Vandalia communities. He’s also closer to Huber Heights — where the business first started.

“A lot of people are glad that I’m back up there,” Lewis said.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com