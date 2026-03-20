Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

When: Noon March 21

Location: 6438 Hendrickson Road, Middletown

More info: Alongside the egg hunt, Axis Church Middletown’s Easter event will feature treats, an appearance from the Easter bunny and a 5K.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. March 21

Location: 300 S. Limestone St., Springfield

More info: The Springfield YMCA will host a special Easter egg hunt inside of its pool on March 21. Those who collect the most eggs will receive a prize. Additionally, the event will feature crafts, treats, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and more. This event is open to children age 12 and under, and tickets can be reserved online.

When: 10 a.m. March 28

Location: 3800 Main St., Dayton

More info: The city of Moraine will host its Easter egg hunt on March 28. The event will be split into seven group based on age. Eggs will be filled with various treats, and three eggs per group will be filled with a special prize. After the egg hunt, there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

When: 10 a.m. March 28

Location: 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown

More info: Spring Hill Church’s free Easter egg hunt will be split across separate age groups, from toddlers through children in fifth grade. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will also attend the event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own basket.

When: 10-11 a.m. March 28

Location: 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton

More info: Centerville Community Church’s Easter egg hunt is scheduled for March 28, and will be rain or shine. Before the egg hunt begins, there will be coffee, donuts and pictures. Guests can RSVP online.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 28

Location: 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton

More info: Bethesda Temple’s Easter egg hunt will feature food, games and activities. More details are forthcoming.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 29

Location: 4 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

More info: With over 15,000 eggs, Rescue Shop Church’s Easter event will be held March 29 at Fairborn Primary School. Egg hunts will be split into different age groups, with each going at a different time. There will also be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, a free cook out and free clothing and hygiene products, while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

When: 1 p.m. March 29

Location: 1700 Woodman Center Drive, Kettering

More info: Operation Motorcycle Santa and Ride with Elmo are celebrating Easter by coming together for an egg hunt at Kettering’s Delco Park. Different age groups will go at separate times. The event will also feature a raffle and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 2

Location: 510 W. Water St., Troy

More info: Hosted by the Troy-Miami County Public Library, Eggs and Engines will feature several cars and vehicles for children to see up close. Guests will be able to sit inside, honk the horn and activate the siren of select vehicles. Children will also receive an Easter egg at each station. No registration is required for this event.

When: 6-9 p.m. April 3

Location: 122 Westpark Road, Centerville

More info: STEM-based activity center Stemily Studios will celebrate Easter with a kid’s night out event April 3. There will be a family-friendly movie screening, pizza, snacks, games and spring-themed activities. This event is designed for children age five to 12.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. April 3

Location: 5310 Packard Drive, Huber Heights

More info: With thousands of eggs filled with money, candy and other prizes, Engage City Church’s after dark Easter egg hunt will be held April 3. Different age groups will have separate egg hunts, and there will be a sensory-friendly session. While the event is free for children, those who want to participate in the adult egg hunt will have to purchase a ticket. Reservations are required for all events, with only 125 tickets available per age group.

When: 10 a.m. April 4

Location: 2770 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

More info: There will be three separate Easter egg hunts throughout the morning of April 4 at Dick’s House of Sport in Beavercreek, each for different age groups. Reservations are limited.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4

Location: 1122 Beaver Valley Road, Dayton

More info: On the morning of April 4, Rotary Park’s walking path will be decorated to tell the story of Easter. The route will begin at Owen’s Place and end at the playground near the park’s pavilion. All children will receive a surprise gift, and an additional gift will be given to the first 15 families.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 4

Location: 1953 S. Alex Road, Dayton

More info: Capabilities, an indoor play gym designed to be inclusive and accessible for all guests, will host an Easter event featuring multiple egg hunts, crafts, glitter tattoos and more.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4

Location: 2634 Drake Road, Lebanon

More info: The Urbancrest church in Lebanon will host its free Easter festival on April 4, featuring food, games and prizes. Easter baskets will also be available for children.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

More info: On April 4, Vandalia Parks and Recreation will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at the Vandalia Sports Complex. There will be multiple Easter egg hunts for those age 12 and under, vendors, a baby goat petting zoo, crafts, food trucks and more. Guests must bring their own baskets.

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 4

Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

More info: Hidden Valley Orchards will host a full day of Easter-themed activities on April 4, featuring real bunny meet-and-greats, cookie decorating, face painting, seasonal treats and more. Throughout the day, different age groups will have the chance to hunt for Easter eggs. There will also be an egg hunt for those with limited mobility. RSVPs are required, and capacity is limited.

When: Noon April 4

Location: 10990 Thornview Drive, Cincinnati

More info: Designed for children age nine and younger, the Sharonville Easter egg hunt will be held on April 4 at Gower Park. The event will be hosted indoors or outside, depending on the weather. Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

When: 11 a.m. April 5

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrolton

More info: El Meson in West Carrolton will host its annual Easter Buffet the morning of April 5.

When: 2 p.m. April 5

Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

More info: Young’s Jersey Dairy will host its annual free Easter egg hunt on April 5, featuring more than 10,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for guests to find. The event will be separated by age group, with each going at a different time. At 3 p.m., there will also be a sensory-friendly egg hunt.

When: 2-4:30 p.m. April 11

Location: 6151 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

More info: Held to raise awareness for suicide prevention, Hopping in the Heights Eggstravaganza will feature activities and games located at various homes and businesses throughout Huber Heights. Each location will also have tickets guests can get, which can be exchanged for prizes such as bikes and candy baskets. An appearance from the Easter Bunny is also scheduled.

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Help us add more events to our guides. Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com with information.