Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

Get those baskets ready.
Across the Dayton area there are a variety of egg hunts and other events celebrating the holiday. here is a guise to some of those:
🐰Axis Church Middletown Easter Egg Hunt
When: Noon March 21
Location: 6438 Hendrickson Road, Middletown
More info: Alongside the egg hunt, Axis Church Middletown’s Easter event will feature treats, an appearance from the Easter bunny and a 5K.
🐰Springfield YMCA Easter Egg Splash
When: 5-6:30 p.m. March 21
Location: 300 S. Limestone St., Springfield
More info: The Springfield YMCA will host a special Easter egg hunt inside of its pool on March 21. Those who collect the most eggs will receive a prize. Additionally, the event will feature crafts, treats, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and more. This event is open to children age 12 and under, and tickets can be reserved online.
🐰City of Moraine Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. March 28
Location: 3800 Main St., Dayton
More info: The city of Moraine will host its Easter egg hunt on March 28. The event will be split into seven group based on age. Eggs will be filled with various treats, and three eggs per group will be filled with a special prize. After the egg hunt, there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.
🐰Spring Hill Church of Christ Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. March 28
Location: 2021 Brell Drive, Middletown
More info: Spring Hill Church’s free Easter egg hunt will be split across separate age groups, from toddlers through children in fifth grade. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck will also attend the event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own basket.
🐰Centerville Community Church Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10-11 a.m. March 28
Location: 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton
More info: Centerville Community Church’s Easter egg hunt is scheduled for March 28, and will be rain or shine. Before the egg hunt begins, there will be coffee, donuts and pictures. Guests can RSVP online.
🐰Bethesda Temple Easter Egg Hunt
When: 2-5 p.m. March 28
Location: 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton
More info: Bethesda Temple’s Easter egg hunt will feature food, games and activities. More details are forthcoming.
🐰Rescue Shop Church Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 29
Location: 4 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
More info: With over 15,000 eggs, Rescue Shop Church’s Easter event will be held March 29 at Fairborn Primary School. Egg hunts will be split into different age groups, with each going at a different time. There will also be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, a free cook out and free clothing and hygiene products, while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
🐰Delco Park Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m. March 29
Location: 1700 Woodman Center Drive, Kettering
More info: Operation Motorcycle Santa and Ride with Elmo are celebrating Easter by coming together for an egg hunt at Kettering’s Delco Park. Different age groups will go at separate times. The event will also feature a raffle and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.
🐰Eggs and Engines: A Touch a Truck Event
When: 6-7 p.m. April 2
Location: 510 W. Water St., Troy
More info: Hosted by the Troy-Miami County Public Library, Eggs and Engines will feature several cars and vehicles for children to see up close. Guests will be able to sit inside, honk the horn and activate the siren of select vehicles. Children will also receive an Easter egg at each station. No registration is required for this event.
🐰Egg-tacular Kid’s Night Out
When: 6-9 p.m. April 3
Location: 122 Westpark Road, Centerville
More info: STEM-based activity center Stemily Studios will celebrate Easter with a kid’s night out event April 3. There will be a family-friendly movie screening, pizza, snacks, games and spring-themed activities. This event is designed for children age five to 12.
🐰Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt
When: 6-8:30 p.m. April 3
Location: 5310 Packard Drive, Huber Heights
More info: With thousands of eggs filled with money, candy and other prizes, Engage City Church’s after dark Easter egg hunt will be held April 3. Different age groups will have separate egg hunts, and there will be a sensory-friendly session. While the event is free for children, those who want to participate in the adult egg hunt will have to purchase a ticket. Reservations are required for all events, with only 125 tickets available per age group.
🐰Dick’s House of Sport Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. April 4
Location: 2770 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
More info: There will be three separate Easter egg hunts throughout the morning of April 4 at Dick’s House of Sport in Beavercreek, each for different age groups. Reservations are limited.
🐰‘Twas the Morning of Easter Story Walk
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4
Location: 1122 Beaver Valley Road, Dayton
More info: On the morning of April 4, Rotary Park’s walking path will be decorated to tell the story of Easter. The route will begin at Owen’s Place and end at the playground near the park’s pavilion. All children will receive a surprise gift, and an additional gift will be given to the first 15 families.
🐰Capabilities Adaptive Eggstravaganza
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 4
Location: 1953 S. Alex Road, Dayton
More info: Capabilities, an indoor play gym designed to be inclusive and accessible for all guests, will host an Easter event featuring multiple egg hunts, crafts, glitter tattoos and more.
🐰Urbancrest Easter Festival
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4
Location: 2634 Drake Road, Lebanon
More info: The Urbancrest church in Lebanon will host its free Easter festival on April 4, featuring food, games and prizes. Easter baskets will also be available for children.
🐰Vandalia Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4
Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
More info: On April 4, Vandalia Parks and Recreation will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at the Vandalia Sports Complex. There will be multiple Easter egg hunts for those age 12 and under, vendors, a baby goat petting zoo, crafts, food trucks and more. Guests must bring their own baskets.
🐰Hidden Valley Orchards Easter Egg Hunt
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 4
Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon
More info: Hidden Valley Orchards will host a full day of Easter-themed activities on April 4, featuring real bunny meet-and-greats, cookie decorating, face painting, seasonal treats and more. Throughout the day, different age groups will have the chance to hunt for Easter eggs. There will also be an egg hunt for those with limited mobility. RSVPs are required, and capacity is limited.
🐰Sharonville Easter Egg Hunt
When: Noon April 4
Location: 10990 Thornview Drive, Cincinnati
More info: Designed for children age nine and younger, the Sharonville Easter egg hunt will be held on April 4 at Gower Park. The event will be hosted indoors or outside, depending on the weather. Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
🐰El Meson Easter Brunch Buffet
When: 11 a.m. April 5
Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrolton
More info: El Meson in West Carrolton will host its annual Easter Buffet the morning of April 5.
🐰Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 43rd annual Easter Egg Hunt
When: 2 p.m. April 5
Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
More info: Young’s Jersey Dairy will host its annual free Easter egg hunt on April 5, featuring more than 10,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for guests to find. The event will be separated by age group, with each going at a different time. At 3 p.m., there will also be a sensory-friendly egg hunt.
🐰Hopping in the Heights Eggstravaganza
When: 2-4:30 p.m. April 11
Location: 6151 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
More info: Held to raise awareness for suicide prevention, Hopping in the Heights Eggstravaganza will feature activities and games located at various homes and businesses throughout Huber Heights. Each location will also have tickets guests can get, which can be exchanged for prizes such as bikes and candy baskets. An appearance from the Easter Bunny is also scheduled.
Submit an event
Help us add more events to our guides. Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and mandy.gambrell@coxinc.com with information.
About the Author