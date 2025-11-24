Breaking: El Toro Express near Dayton Mall closes; will relocate to Kettering

El Toro Express is coming soon to 3910 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering.

15 minutes ago
El Toro Express has plans to relocate to Kettering after closing its doors on Springboro Pike near the Dayton Mall.

The restaurant will be located at 3910 Far Hills Ave., according to a sign posted at El Toro Express.

El Toro Express, located at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall, has closed its doors. The restaurant plans to relocate to 3910 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering.

The new location is the former home of OinkADoodleMoo barbecue restaurant.

Customers can expect a fast-casual restaurant experience where they can build their own tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos or burrito bowls by picking their choice of protein and toppings.

Proteins include chicken, steak, beef, carnitas, al pastor pork and birria. Toppings include pico de gallo, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

El Toro Express is built off the idea of to-go cocktails, which was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, previously said people were excited to get margaritas to go and it seemed like there was a need for casual, quick dining.

El Toro has long been a familiar stop for fans of Mexican fare in the Dayton and Springfield areas.

The restaurant has 14 locations across the region including Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Centerville, Dayton, Englewood, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Springfield, Springboro and Vandalia.

El Toro opened its first location on Limestone Street in Springfield in 1999.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

