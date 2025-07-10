Electric vehicles will take spotlight at Day Air Ballpark

From 5 to 7 p.m., a variety of EVs will be featured in Don Crawford Plaza, adjacent to Day Air Ballpark. Members of Drive Electric Dayton who own the EVs will be on hand to answer questions about their vehicles and also share their experiences driving, charging and maintaining electric vehicles.

“We’re excited to once again partner with the Dayton Dragons for this popular showcase event,” said Rap Hankins, president of Drive Electric Dayton, in a press statement. “This is an excellent way to learn more about electric vehicles and enjoy an evening out at one of Dayton’s premier attractions.”

In 2024, nearly 50 electric vehicles took part in the event. Organizers said raising EV awareness remains crucial.

“Transportation is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the Miami Valley, and EVs offer a clean and sustainable alternative,” Hankins said. “Now more than ever, events like EV Me Out to the Ballgame help raise awareness about EVs and empower our community to make a positive impact.”

Drive Electric Dayton is also seeking EV owners to participate in EV Me Out to the Ballgame. Owners interested in displaying their vehicle at the event should contact DED President Rap Hankins by email at rap.hankins@driveelectricdayton.com or by phone at 937-239-7124 before July 12. EV owners participating in the event will receive two free tickets to the July 19 Dayton Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons.

In conjunction with the event, specially priced tickets to the aforementioned game are available and may be purchased online at https://www.gofevo.com/event/Driveelectricdayton25. A portion of the proceeds from these ticket sales help fund Drive Electric Dayton’s education initiatives, ride-and-drive events and community outreach events.

For more information about Drive Electric Dayton and EV Me Out to the Ballgame, visit driveelectricdayton.com or facebook.com/driveelectricdayton.