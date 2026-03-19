Emerging Artists Series launches with ‘Stay Black and Die,’ film fest debuts, exhibitions and theater open

Markel, who produces the production, has created roughly 10 to 15 artworks to accompany the play, which also explores themes of identity and resilience. He’s excited to see where this blossoming of artistic growth and community invest can lead.

“My wife Lindsay and I began by pairing my visual art with her original poetry to create immersive, thematic exhibitions,” Markel said. “Each show was designed as a curated experience — not just artwork on walls, but storytelling through color, language and atmosphere. At our most recent exhibition, we pushed the concept further by introducing a live theatrical element. The audience response made it clear that the story wanted a bigger stage."

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The cast features Tierra McGee (MawMaw), Shaun Diggs (Solomon a.k.a. “Striker”), Ayauna Goodwin (Denise), Deangelo Powell (Ibrahim), Aaron Washington (J.R. Housington/PawPaw), Matthew T. Fergus (Ezra) and Rhea Adkins (Ricki).

The production will be directed by professional artist Gina Handy Minyard, founder of Dayton-based Magnolia Theater Company. She hopes the play will be impactful for the community.

“These Black theatre artists in Dayton deserve to be celebrated by the community,” Minyard said. “Coming to see this show gives audiences a powerful tool in lessons of empathy, humanity and how to challenge cultural narratives. And being an audience member provides essential emotional and financial support so these new works can find pathways forward.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets start at $24. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Dayton Society of Artists presents new exhibition

The Dayton Society of Artists presents “Part of a Whole: 1/2,” the first installment of its annual members’ exhibition, through April 3 the DSA Gallery, 48 High Street in Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood.

The exhibition, featuring 36 participating artists, kicked off March 13 with an Opening Reception.

Exhibition awards for this first installment were juried by renowned local sculptor Tess Little.

Best in Show: Bob Coates — “The Mezzo”

First Place: Elisha Frontz — “Nature Abhors a Vacuum”

Second Place: Bill Franz — “In Springfield, They Are Eating Dogs”

Third Place: Jesper Beckholt — “Golem Goddess”

Honorable Mentions: Nancy Dankof (“Out With Friends”), Savannah Gilliham (“Tools Not Toys”) and Michael Higgins (Starlink).

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A Closing Reception will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 3. Gallery Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 12-5 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, visit daytondsa.org.

Explore Centerville announces free 2026 Summer Concert Series at Stubbs Park

Ohio Underground Film Fest celebrates local filmmakers

The inaugural Ohio Underground Film Fest will take place from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vernet Center, 405 Corry Street, in Yellow Springs.

Created by actor/producer/director Victor Bonacore, the festival celebrates local and underground films in the Dayton area with an emphasis on low budget, horror, experimental and beyond.

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The lineup features more than 10 local shorts, a tribute to local legends and three rare features including the Ohio premiere of Bonacore’s new movie “Video Vixen,” which was shot in Yellow Springs.

The shorts program begins at 12:10 p.m. Local legends Andy Copp, Matt Brassfield and Henrique Couto will be honored at 2:30 p.m. The “Video Vixen” premiere will conclude the festival at 7:50 p.m.

Admission is $5. For more information, visit instagram.com/ohundergroundfilmfest.

Dayton connections at South by Southwest Film and TV Festival

Dayton native and Vandalia-Butler High School graduate John Sylva is among the local connections being represented at this year’s South by Southwest Film and TV Festival (SXSW) in Austin.

In addition to serving as co-producer of the March 12 SXSW opening night film, “I Love Boosters” by Boots Riley, Sylva co-produces “Pizza Movie,” which also features main title design/opening credits by fellow Vandalia-Butler graduate Trent Howell, a New York-based designer who works with Brooklyn-based graphic design studio Chips. The “Pizza Movie” team includes assistant editor Wes Smith of Kettering.

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Sylva, who studied film at Wright State University, has created short films as a director and writer that have been screened at festivals in London, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Ohio, among others. He now lives in Los Angeles as a producer and post-production supervisor, notably serving as co-producer of the 2024 Playtone and Apple TV+ miniseries “Masters of the Air.”

“The Dayton ties are strong on ‘Pizza Movie,’” Sylva said. “(The film) is a ton of fun and has a lot of heart. It’s going to be such a fun festival, with lots of Dayton pride in Austin.”

“Pizza Movie” will be released April 3 on Hulu.

TheatreLab Dayton presents ‘Nunsense’

TheatreLab Dayton presents Dan Goggin’s musical comedy “Nunsense” March 26-29. The humorous action is centered on a fundraiser variety show for the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Rebecca Norgaard directs a cast that consists of Emerson Benbrahim (Sister Mary Leo), Danielle Kubasky (Sister Mary Hubert), Angie Thacker (Sister Mary Regina), Samantha Renee (Sister Robert Anne) and Kylene Terhune (Sister Mary Amnesia).

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the TheatreLab Dayton Studio, 116 North Jefferson St., Dayton. Tickets are $19.87-$37.37. Visit theatrelabdayton.org.