Englewood Cinema thriving on new audiences, including those coming for ‘Rocky Horror’ live events

“The film is so unique, fun and bizarre with characters that are so outlandishly different than any other form of media,” said Shadow Woolf, founder of “Dead Man’s Rocky.” “I also enjoy the culture surrounding the world of the movie and I think most people in the ‘Rocky’ community would agree with that.”

Growing up in Oakwood, Woolf recalls being introduced to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as a teenager by way of his parents who were regulars at The Neon in downtown Dayton. In the ‘90s, The Neon regularly offered a “Rocky Horror” shadowcast and Woolf was immediately hooked.

“I was a theater kid and I fell in love with it,” he said. “And I always thought maybe someday I could bring a ‘Rocky Horror’ shadowcast back to Dayton the way it was when I was younger. For me, it is the most unique performance experience anyone can be a part of because it’s sort of at a crossroads of live performance, almost-karaoke and drag. It’s in a class of its own.”

Woolf, who lives in Cincinnati, previously acted for several years with a “Rocky Horror” shadowcast that performed at Cincinnati’s Esquire Theatre. There are 30 actors in his “Dead Man’s Rocky” troupe and he relishes the spontaneous joys of performing in a shadowcast environment.

“It’s sort of like theater but with less pressure because if you forget your lines or something goes wrong, the movie will keep playing,” he said. “The action will never stop. You can improvise and it won’t be a mistake as if you were in a community theater setting. A shadowcast environment is so weird and different. Every performance changes. A new actor could be performing or the audience inputs something different. It’s the most engaging and unique theater experience I’ve ever come across.”

‘A cinema experience that is both live and interactive’

Englewood Cinema, owned and operated by Cory and Alyssa Ford since 2021, has housed “Dead Man’s Rocky” since November 2024. The Fords have enjoyed collaborating with the troupe and have been pleased with the results.

“It’s been really great to work with Shadow and everyone behind ‘Dead Man’s Rocky,” Cory said. “We continue to see new people every month. It is growing pretty organically which is nice too. It is a cinema experience that is both live and interactive so it is extra special in that it can’t be replicated at home.”

Cory particularly enjoys the cinema’s outreach to the community and emerging artists.

“We have different goals than a Cinemark, for instance, in that we work with the community,” he said. “For instance, we recently gave a percentage of popcorn sales in a day to help a community group. We (also) have an initiative to show and support true independent cinema and the artists behind them (and) a lot of that is local. It was my dream to own a cinema and support artists like filmmakers and actors and we are doing it here.”

Above all, affordability is key. Tickets are $6 for adults (ages 13 and older) and $5 for seniors, military, ex-military, first responders and children. Providing a quality moviegoing experience that doesn’t break the bank is essential to Englewood Cinema.

“We have the cheapest concession prices I have seen,” Cory said. “We make it affordable for a family to come to a new movie. We play new movies the same day they (are released) like any other cinema. Families won’t need to get a loan to come here more than once a month. Cinemas are tough to afford for families or really anyone these days but that will never be the case here. That is an important part of what we do.”

‘A good attitude and open mind’

In addition to Woolf, “Dead Man’s Rocky” is notably coordinated by Brenna Woolf, Shadow’s wife, and Kit Gladieux. The cast, ranging in age from 18 to 50, is comprised of actors from Dayton and Cincinnati as well as Lima and Athens.

“We have people performing who have years of ‘Rocky Horror’ experience and others who just joined two months ago and are already playing a role,” Woolf said. “One of the great things about our show is that it’s free to join and no experience is required. Just a good attitude and open mind. We’re always welcoming newbies. No auditions, no cast dues — just a good time to be had.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Having performed Eddie and Riff Raff numerous times over the years, Woolf recently ascended to the plum role of flamboyant transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

“I’ve been building up the courage to play Frank because there is such a boldness and vulnerability to him,” he said. “I was always afraid to tackle and do it justice because Frank is the iconic face of the film. But what attracts me the most about ‘Rocky Horror’ is that anyone can play any character and you learn a lot about yourself when you play a certain character. I’ve only played Frank twice but I have a new confidence in myself. And I think that often happens when you play Frank. You have to tap into a sort of cocky energy you may not carry in your daily life. To play someone against type for yourself and have an audience hoot and holler for you can feel very empowering.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Cory hopes “Dead Man’s Rocky” continues to flourish and shine a light over at the Englewood Cinema for more people to discover.

“This is the 50th anniversary year of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and it seems like it will reach and interest people forever,” he said. “Hopefully Dayton keeps learning about us and coming more and more to support us (to keep) the single screen cinema experience alive.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Dead Man’s Rocky”

Where: Englewood Cinema, 320 National Rd. #21

When: Saturday, Aug. 2 and the first Saturday of every month; Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 pre-order. $20 day of show. Prop bags are $5.

More info: Visit englewoodcinema.com

Dead Man’s Rocky info: Visit Facebook