Exercise tips: The pelvic tilt can help strengthen the lower back, relieve pain

Commonly referred to as the core, there are many muscles along the trunk in addition to the abdominal and low back region that work together to provide greater stability for the spinal column and lead to better posture. Because the pelvic tilt conditions this area and does not require external resistance, it is useful for those unable to do higher intensity workouts and/or who wish to work out at home.

To execute the pelvic tilt:

Start by lying down with knees bent and feet on the floor. Your back should be at rest in its natural neutral position.

Take a slow breath in. Then, while slowly exhaling, gently push the low back into the floor as if trying to remove the natural lumbar arch.

You can also imagine a hollowing out of your abdominal area. Once the muscles are engaged, pause briefly and then begin inhaling while slowly returning to the starting position.

Generally, two to three sets of 10 repetitions is a good beginning goal for those with no spinal issues. If you have existing injuries or low back problems, check with your doctor before attempting. A skilled professional can provide hands-on instruction if you are uncertain about proper form.

A 15- to 20-second rest break should be taken between sets. If a stretch is desired, very gently pull both knees toward the chest for about 20 seconds. Remember, the muscles are tighter after having gone through many contractions, and so when stretching avoid overpulling.

To help get a feel for activation of the muscles, place fingertips under the low back when performing reps. Once familiar with proper form, the arms may be placed by your sides instead.

If you do not feel the abdominals contracting during the strengthening phase this is likely due to weakness, in which case other muscles will attempt to do the job. These might include the hip flexors, or shoulders hunching or trying to come up from the floor.

If this occurs, stop and practice re-engaging the core.

The pelvic tilt may be performed every day, but if other abdominal and/or low back exercises are already a part of workout, consider substituting one of them or use this exercise as a lighter warm up or cool down.

Breathing is an important element of training. With most exercises it is generally advised to exhale when muscles are working their hardest (contracting) and inhaling during the easier phase of the repetition.

If you have difficulty getting up and down from the floor, try executing the exercise from a seated position. In this case the spinal column would be against the back of the chair while engaging the muscles.